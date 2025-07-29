Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields will practice for a couple of weeks with a plastic shield on the outside of his cleats to protect his injured toe. All things considered, though, he's "very relieved" that last week's injury wasn't major.

"God was looking out that day," Fields said Tuesday in addressing the injury for the first time.

Fields limped off the field last Thursday and was taken via cart to the locker room. He said his phone started blowing up, with friends checking in to see if it was serious.

There were some anxious moments, but an MRI and an X-ray revealed a toe dislocation on his right foot -- a relatively minor injury, especially since it wasn't the big toe.

"We get our feet stepped on all the time at practice, so it just felt normal at first when I got stepped on. But I tried walking off and it just felt weird, like something was stuck in my toe," Fields said. "I didn't know what to think. I just knew something was wrong. ... Luckily, they said it was just dislocated."

Justin Fields has returned to team drills with extra protection on his cleats after suffering a toe dislocation on his right foot, saying he's "very relieved" that the injury wasn't worse. AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

Fields missed one practice, was limited in another and returned Monday to team drills. He said there was initial discomfort, but the toe is "working its way back to 100%."

The Jets, with a history of devastating quarterback injuries, couldn't afford to lose Fields for a lengthy period. He's learning new teammates and a new offense -- his fourth system in five years -- and he acknowledged that practice reps are critical.

"I definitely didn't want to miss much time," he said. "That's why I was so eager to get back on the field."

Fields wasn't particularly sharp Tuesday. It was a run-heavy practice in pads, so he was only 4-for-8, including two drops. He took a couple of sacks by holding the ball too long -- a bugaboo from his past.

It was a sluggish day for the entire offense, but Fields provided a spark during a two-minute drill, scrambling for 9 yards on fourth-and-2. One play later, he threw a 15-yard touchdown to rookie tight end Mason Taylor.

First-year coach Aaron Glenn lauded Fields and the offense for rallying late in practice, but he wasn't pleased with the overall performance. He withheld his evaluation of Fields, saying he needed to watch the film.

In three-plus practices, Fields has yet to deliver a lights-out day, but it beats him sitting out for an extended time with injury.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who played with Fields at Ohio State, said he was "very relieved" to see him back.

"After knowing him for the past decade, damn near now, it's always like, 'When's he going to be back out there?' He's just a tough cat. He's never out too long," Wilson said. "He broke his ribs against Clemson in college and I don't know if he missed a play. So he's that type of guy."

For now, Fields will practice with protection on his right foot. Showing it to reporters, he reached down, raised his foot and knocked on the shield.

"It's almost like a steel toe," he said, "but it's like a plastic toe -- protection for a couple of weeks."