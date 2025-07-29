        <
        >

          49ers defensive end Tarron Jackson placed on injured reserve

          • Nick WagonerJul 29, 2025, 07:30 PM
            Close
              Nick Wagoner is an NFL reporter at ESPN. Nick has covered the San Francisco 49ers since 2016, having previously covered the St. Louis Rams for 12 years, including three years (2013 to 2015) at ESPN. In over a decade with the company, Nick has led ESPN's coverage of the Niners' 2019 and 2023 Super Bowl run, Colin Kaepernick's protest, the Rams making Michael Sam the first openly gay player drafted to the NFL, Sam's subsequent pursuit of a roster spot and the team's relocation and stadium saga.
            Follow on X

          SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Two days after a scary incident in which he was taken off the field on a stretcher, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Tarron Jackson has landed on injured reserve.

          The Niners announced Tuesday that they've placed Jackson on IR with what the team is calling a neck injury he suffered midway through Sunday's practice. San Francisco signed defensive end Jaylon Allen to take Jackson's spot on the roster.

          Jackson suffered the injury during what appeared to be a standard running play as offensive tackle Isaac Alarcon blocked him. As Alarcon and Jackson engaged, Jackson suddenly went to the ground and did not immediately get up.

          Teammates quickly shouted for help as the training staff hurried to Jackson's side. The fourth-year defensive end was briefly motionless before he could be seen moving his hands and communicating with medical professionals and coaches.

          "[You're] always scared when someone gets taken off on a stretcher," coach Kyle Shanahan said Sunday. "He's conscious, communicating with us, can feel all his extremities .... So, hopefully we cleared the real scary stuff."

          After about six minutes on the ground, Jackson was placed on a stretcher and taken off the field by cart. Roughly 15 minutes after that, an ambulance took Jackson to Stanford hospital for further evaluation. He was released from the hospital on Sunday night and was back in the Niners facility on Monday morning while continuing to be evaluated.

          The Niners originally signed Jackson to their practice squad in early January. They then signed him to a futures contract after the season. He spent his first three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before splitting last year between the Eagles, Carolina Panthers and 49ers.

          According to league rules, placing Jackson on injured reserve at this point means he would not be eligible to be designated as a player who can return and his season is over barring a recovery and further tweaking of his roster status.