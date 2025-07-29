BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. was carted off the field during Tuesday's practice after suffering an Achilles injury, according to the team.

Emerson will undergo an MRI to confirm the severity.

Emerson suffered the noncontact left leg injury while covering wide receiver Diontae Johnson on a go route. Emerson attempted to plant his leg at the end of the play but fell to the ground in pain. He immediately took off his helmet and tossed it in frustration.

Emerson did not put any weight on his leg as he was helped onto the cart.

A third-round pick (No. 68 overall) of the Browns in the 2022 NFL draft, Emerson was set to enter the final year of his rookie contract. He has appeared in 50 games with 33 starts, recording 202 tackles, four interceptions and 34 pass breakups.