Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- Detroit Lions right tackle Penei Sewell hasn't spent this summer sulking around about last season's early playoff exit.

After his top-seeded Lions' shocking 45-31 home loss to the Washington Commanders in the divisional round, the All-Pro offensive lineman was admittedly upset for a few days, but said he was able to put it behind him shortly after.

"Honestly, who cares about what happened?" Sewell said. "We're taking steps forward, and each and every day we're working to greatness."

That's the mindset entering the 2025 season as Detroit begins its preseason slate Thursday in Canton, Ohio, against the Los Angeles Chargers (8 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock). This will mark Detroit's fourth appearance in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game and the first since 1991.

And there isn't any shortage of storylines within the Lions organization, including a reshape of the offensive line, acclimating new coordinators, a battle for the QB2 spot and getting a good look at their rookies in game action.

Coach Dan Campbell is likely to sit most of his starters throughout preseason, as he has done in previous years, for fear of injury, but said the Lions will use the opportunity in Ohio this week to get better.

"They want us there and we'll be there," Campbell said. "We're going to get good work."

The rest of Detroit's preseason schedule includes a trip to Atlanta followed by home games versus the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans.

Here are some things to watch:

Meet the new Lions coordinators

After losing defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and offensive guru Ben Johnson to head coaching roles with the New York Jets and Chicago Bears this offseason, the Lions are ready to showcase new coaches.

First-time defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard and offensive coordinator John Morton have been received well so far throughout training camp as they're looking to continue elite production on the field on the heels of the Lions' first-ever 15-win season in 2024.

Sheppard has prepped for this moment since 2021, when he joined the Lions' coaching staff. He started coaching the outside linebackers before guiding the linebackers room for the past three seasons.

"I want to give credit to Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn, because it's exactly what I thought it would be," Sheppard said. "I'm humbly saying that. I don't feel overwhelmed."

Morton, who served a previous stint as Detroit's senior offensive assistant in 2022, also hasn't tried to reinvent the wheel. Instead, he's bringing his own flair to the staff.

In 2024, under Johnson, Detroit averaged a league-high 33.2 points per game, which was the first time the Lions led the NFL in PPG since 1954, per ESPN Research. But Morton isn't worried about the past or feeling any pressure, and players are following his lead.

"He's been awesome," Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown said of Morton. "He's bringing a mixture of the stuff that he did in his coaching career that worked for him, stuff that has worked for us the last two or three years in our offense that we've been great at. He's mixing it all together and kind of making his own offense."

Battle for QB2

Jared Goff, the starting quarterback for the Lions, is coming off a season in which he finished fifth in the MVP voting, and he has earned that starting spot.

But there's a real QB2 competition brewing between former Steelers QB Kyle Allen, who was signed this offseason, and Lions backup Hendon Hooker as they're splitting second- and third-team reps throughout camp.

In 2023, when the Lions took Hooker in Round 3, he was the franchise's highest-drafted quarterback since Matthew Stafford was picked No. 1 in 2009. However, he has just three games under his belt since entering the league.

Hooker told ESPN he feels his camp has been "average," with some things to clean up. However, he remains confident in his ability to secure the QB2 spot. His only concern is doing his job and winning games this preseason.

"I'm just going to control what I can control and play ball," Hooker said. "As long as I do my job and take care of the ball and win games that's all that matters."

Hendon Hooker (2) and Kyle Allen (background) are locked in a duel to back up Jared Goff. Allan Dranberg/Icon Sportswire

Rookies looking for roles

On paper, Detroit's rookie class of 2025 wasn't as eye-popping as in previous years.

Instead, Lions general manager Brad Holmes stuck to his thorough process instead of selecting for positions with this year's rookies, who are expected to see the field throughout preseason.

"I think all of those guys need to play in a game, or games," Campbell said of the rookies playing in the preseason. "So, I think our young guys are going to ... I see them playing in this game."

With their first pick, the Lions selected Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams at No. 28. They also traded up to land Georgia offensive lineman Tate Ratledge in Round 2, then picked LSU guard Miles Frazier in the fifth round to retool the offensive line.

Pigskin Pick 'Em FREE to play. Create up to 5 entries and compete for 57 prizes worth $100K. Make Your Picks

Though this year's draft was viewed as a deep one for defensive ends, Detroit didn't pick one until Day 3, when it selected Boise State's Ahmed Hassanein at pick No. 196 in the sixth round.

Holmes also traded up from No. 102 to No. 70 to take Arkansas receiver Isaac TeSlaa and used his final two selections on Georgia safety Dan Jackson and Georgia receiver Dominic Lovett in the seventh round.

TeSlaa and Lovett have both been making big plays throughout training camp. Both also could contribute on special teams.

"I would assume a lot of the rookies would get a lot of opportunities [in the preseason]," said TeSlaa, a lifelong Lions fan and native of Hudsonville, Michigan. "So, for us, it's our first action out there, going against someone that's not our defense, so we're really putting everything into place and making sure we got the playbook and team chemistry."

Retooled offensive line

Campbell set the tone and made the message clear on Day 1 of camp that his eyes will be intently focused on the offensive line.

Yes, the Lions lost a pair of starters in four-time Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow, who retired, and veteran guard Kevin Zeitler, who signed with the Tennessee Titans.

But Detroit used its second-round pick on Ratledge, who is expected to contribute right away. He has seen a portion of first-team reps throughout training camp alongside Sewell, Graham Glasgow, Christian Mahogany and Dan Skipper, with left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder) currently on the active/PUP list.

Breaking News from Adam Schefter Download the ESPN app and enable Adam Schefter's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

"Confidence is key when it comes to football. If I was to come out here and didn't believe in myself, I probably wouldn't have very good days," Ratledge said. "So, in my eyes, I feel like I have to come out here and believe in myself or I'm not going to have great days."

Hank Fraley, Detroit's run game coordinator/offensive line coach, has also had a steady presence leading the group during this time of roster change and competition.

With the departures of Ragnow and Zeitler, the Lions will have to replace 40% of an offensive line that was on the field for the second-most points and touchdowns of any five-man unit in the NFL last season, per ESPN Research, which will be no easy task. Even with all the changes, notably in the interior, the expectations haven't changed.

"The standard's the standard, regardless of who comes in. The standard never changes for anybody," Sewell said. "You've got to come in knowing that you've got to come up and execute to that standard.

"It's been in place by the guys before us, and it's our duty and it's our responsibility to uphold it."