Coaches and players around the NFL expressed their sadness and condolences on Tuesday after a gunman, who was trying to target the league's headquarters, killed four people at a Manhattan office building before killing himself on Monday.

"We are deeply grateful to the law enforcement officers who responded to this threat quickly and decisively and to Officer Islam, who gave his life to protect others," said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, referring to Didarul Islam, an off-duty police officer working a corporate security detail who was among the four people killed in the attack.

An NFL employee was among those wounded, according to Goodell.

"Every one of you is a valued member of the NFL family," Goodell said in a message to league employees. "We will get through this together."

"You all saw what happened there at 345 Park -- tragic," said coach Brian Daboll, who added that he had not had any conversations with Giants players or staff about the situation.

Added kicker Graham Gano: "I was praying for just whoever was involved immediately. It's sad to see no matter who it is, league office or not."

"It's always tough to hear things like that and really to try to stay focused," coach Aaron Glenn said. "You have to because you have a job to do, but you think about the families that go through that and it's tough."

"Just want to start out addressing the senseless violence that happened in New York," coach Raheem Morris said. "Just send our thoughts and prayers to everybody involved, including one of our own."

Coach Andy Reid said his and his staff's thoughts go out to the people affected. "The people at the league office that had to go through all that," Reid said. "It's a bad deal. We've got to try to keep peace somewhere here. There's too much of this."

Coach Kevin O'Connell expressed the organization's sympathy for the victims and their families and said the team's security staff is prepared. "My expectation is that we are totally safe, and our folks always handle things so well," O'Connell said. "And we expect our campus while we're hosting our fans to remain that way."

Coach Kellen Moore said there had not been discussion of increased team security as of Tuesday: "The organization spends a lot of time putting ourselves in the safest, best situation possible. Certainly we feel like we have the best available here, so we'll continue to evaluate that."

Coach Ben Johnson said the shooting "keeps things in perspective as we enter training camp and the guys are going hard that there's a little bit more to life than just football."

Three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons said the shooting was another reminder of why mental health is one of the things brought up in football circles these days.

"Mental health is a big thing in this world, and it's our job, especially in this building," Simmons said. "One thing we talked about as the leaders you never know when a guy's last day may be in this building or he could be on this team forever. So, I just want to treat everybody the same."

Owner Dee Haslam expressed her sympathies to the victims of the "horrendous acts" in New York.

"I would be remiss if we didn't start out acknowledging what happened yesterday at the NFL headquarters. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the families that have lost their loved ones and we honor the policeman that also died in the line of duty, and our prayers are with the ones that are injured."