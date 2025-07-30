Stephen A. Smith argues the Dolphins can't be considered the second-best team in the AFC East due to their struggles in cold-weather games. (2:00)

Miami Dolphins starting cornerback Kader Kohou will miss the entire season after suffering a knee injury during Saturday's practice.

Coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that the Dolphins will place Kohou on injured reserve.

Kohou suffered the injury during one-on-one drills early in the practice and limped to the locker room with a member of the team medical staff.

"I saw him ascend to a different level [this offseason]," McDaniel said. "The timing of it -- I was crushed until I talked to Kader, and honestly Kader made me feel a little bit better, simply by his mindset.

"You don't know the whys all the time when things happen, and I get concerned for guys who get stuck in that world of a fixation for 'opportunities lost.' Kader's mindset triggered like that, to where he said 'This is tough but I guarantee I'm going to come back better.' That is the way to approach both the game of football and life."

Kohou joined the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and has operated as Miami's starting nickel corner ever since. He was the lone returning starter from a secondary that is undergoing a near-complete overhaul.

Shortly after Kohou's injury Saturday, the Dolphins signed nickel cornerback Mike Hilton.

Dolphins safety Ashtyn Davis left Tuesday's practice early with a left leg injury suffered during team drills. He remained on the ground for an extended period of team, punching the grass out of frustration before limping off the field. Davis received medical attention for several minutes before walking back to the locker room; he returned minutes later on crutches, with his left foot in a walking boot.

McDaniel said he always fears the worst with noncontact injuries, but in Davis' case, "it wasn't the worst" diagnosis. He will be evaluated again in a few days, but McDaniel said the injury will not cost him the entire season.