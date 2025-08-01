Open Extended Reactions

OXNARD, Calif. -- CeeDee Lamb did not want to believe training camp mattered that much as he worked out in Houston while in a prolonged contract negotiation with the Dallas Cowboys last summer.

The Pro Bowl wide receiver was as fast as he had ever been. He was as strong as he had ever been.

In late August, after the Cowboys had left camp in Oxnard, California, he signed his four-year, $136 million contract and was ready to go -- at least he thought. Through the first six games, he was on pace for a 91-catch, 1,323-yard season, but he wasn't completely on the same page with quarterback Dak Prescott.

It was in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers when he truly felt the disconnect. Even though he caught seven of the eight passes Prescott threw his way in the first half, they totaled only 49 yards.

"That's when I was like, 'Wow, everything that I was doing [to stay in shape] was really just for me,'" Lamb said. "Honestly, making sure I was in the best shape that I could possibly be; not that I was in the best shape for my team with the guys that I love [after missing camp]. ... It was kind of weird for me. It was a different season. It was my new norm, but it wasn't normal for me."

After missing training camp last year, CeeDee Lamb is in Oxnard, California, this year and teammates are leaning on his leadership. Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Through the first two weeks of training camp this year, the only person happier to be in Oxnard is pass rusher Sam Williams, who missed all of last season with a torn left ACL suffered last summer. But Lamb is a close second.

"I love every part of being here, grinding," Lamb said. "Even when I'm tired, I kind of think about last year. That when I wasn't here, and I wasn't tired and just doing the things that I love. And being better on my craft and having this helmet on. And being able to work with Dak and talk with Dak and understand what he is seeing."

Lamb understands he has to tailor his game to Prescott's. The time on task in Oxnard helps expand their connection. Lamb finished that San Francisco game with 13 catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns, but they would not start and finish a game together for the rest of the season because Prescott suffered a right hamstring avulsion the following week against the Atlanta Falcons.

Lamb suffered a sprained shoulder against the Falcons, and it would hamper him for the rest of the season until he was shut down by the team with two games to go when the Cowboys were eliminated from playoff contention.

"I'm coming out here willing to prove myself every day," Lamb said, now 100% healthy. "I don't care how much money I got. I don't care how much money you saw on the internet. That has nothing to do with my presence on the field."

Lamb is intent on growing his presence off the field. When he came in as a first-round pick in 2020, he leaned on Amari Cooper for help. Then he had another veteran, Brandin Cooks, in 2023 and '24.

At 26, Lamb is taking more of a leadership role now.

"The growth from him over the years is obvious," said Jalen Tolbert, his teammate the past three years. "Obviously his play speaks for itself, but now he's starting to use his voice more and more in the meeting room, giving tips and ideas on things he would do to create separation or get himself open."

During Monday's practice, Lamb worked with undrafted rookie Traeshon Holden on how to break down a defensive back's press coverage during a break. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones has noticed Lamb's growth.

"Every step of the way he's done what the great ones do, and he's just evolved and gotten better and better," Jones said. "And he's playing up to his contract. He's playing up to the deal."

The addition of George Pickens in a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers gives Lamb a serious threat on the other side of the field. It also gives Pickens a veteran to follow. From the organized team activities to the early part of camp, Lamb and Pickens have seemingly been tethered at the hip.

"When you get to know them personally, the connection changes," Pickens said.

In his rookie year, the "Hard Knocks" cameras caught Lamb asking Cooper all kinds of questions. Now it's Lamb offering the answers.

"The fact that I'm now in this shoe, in this light, with the success that I've had in this league, I look back on moments like that and it's kind of exciting. And I'm happy that I've had guys like that," Lamb said. "And I want to be that guy for these guys. I want to see these guys perform and be excellent, be great, be remembered in this league, because it don't last long, right? And we only have so much time. So let's make the most of it. And let's make all these memories together, and then we can look back on these maybe 20 years later and be like, 'Dang, we had a great run.'"

Lamb is in the midst of a great on-field run statistically. He has posted three straight 100-catch seasons, a first in team history. A fifth straight 1,000-yard season in 2025 would match the team record held by Hall of Famer Michael Irvin.

Lamb has goals, but he doesn't want to share all of the specifics. Some of them, however, are not statistic related. He wants to go a full season without a drop. He wants to control his body better so he doesn't slip on routes. And he wants to be healthy to play every game.

"I feel like the league knows what happens when I'm healthy and I have Dak for a whole season," Lamb said. "But if you don't, I will happily show you what it's going to be like this year. Honestly, I'm a dominant receiver. I don't like to speak highly of myself, but I can't wait to show you guys."