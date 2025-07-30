Adam Schefter explains why he expects Joe Flacco to have the edge at QB for the Browns. (2:04)

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. tore an Achilles tendon and will be out for the 2025 season, coach Kevin Stefanski announced Wednesday.

Emerson left Tuesday's practice on a cart after suffering the noncontact left leg injury while covering wide receiver Diontae Johnson on a go route. Emerson attempted to plant his leg at the end of the play but fell to the ground in pain. He immediately took off his helmet and tossed it in frustration. Emerson did not put any weight on his leg as he was helped onto the cart.

"Disappointed. Obviously, injuries are the worst part about our game, but he will bounce back," Stefanski said. "I know what he's made of, and I know he's got our support. He's got his teammates' support."

A third-round pick (No. 68 overall) of the Browns in the 2022 draft, Emerson was set to enter the final year of his rookie contract. He appeared in 50 games with 33 starts, recording 202 tackles, four interceptions and 34 pass breakups.

Greg Newsome II who has typically played nickel corner, will take Emerson's spot in base defense opposite 2024 Pro Bowler Denzel Ward. Stefanski said the team will work through who will step in for nickel packages.