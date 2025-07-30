        <
          Bengals release veteran RB Zack Moss after 1 season

          Stephen A. doesn't blame Joe Burrow for the Bengals missing playoffs (1:03)

          • Ben BabyJul 30, 2025, 02:22 PM
          CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals released RB Zack Moss on Wednesday, the team announced.

          Moss, 27, started training camp on the non-football injury list after suffering a season-ending neck injury last season.

          In 2024, Moss signed a two-year deal with the Bengals worth $8 million. After last season, Moss and Cincinnati agreed to a restructured deal worth $1.7 million in 2025. Wednesday's release will cost the Bengals $1.88 million in dead money against the salary cap and net Cincinnati $1.2 million in cap savings.

          In eight games last season, Moss rushed for 242 yards and two touchdowns while splitting reps with Chase Brown.

          This offseason, Cincinnati signed running back Samaje Perine and drafted former Texas Tech tailback Tahj Brooks in the sixth round.