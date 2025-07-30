Stephen A. breaks down why the Bengals missing the playoffs is a problem with the organization, not Joe Burrow. (1:03)

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals released RB Zack Moss on Wednesday, the team announced.

Moss, 27, started training camp on the non-football injury list after suffering a season-ending neck injury last season.

In 2024, Moss signed a two-year deal with the Bengals worth $8 million. After last season, Moss and Cincinnati agreed to a restructured deal worth $1.7 million in 2025. Wednesday's release will cost the Bengals $1.88 million in dead money against the salary cap and net Cincinnati $1.2 million in cap savings.

In eight games last season, Moss rushed for 242 yards and two touchdowns while splitting reps with Chase Brown.

This offseason, Cincinnati signed running back Samaje Perine and drafted former Texas Tech tailback Tahj Brooks in the sixth round.