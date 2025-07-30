Stephen A. Smith argues the Dolphins can't be considered the second-best team in the AFC East due to their struggles in cold-weather games. (2:00)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- If Tua Tagovailoa has a say, he'll be on the field this preseason.

The Dolphins quarterback said he'd "love" to see extended run during the three-game preseason slate despite Miami's four scheduled joint practices this summer.

Starting quarterbacks typically play sparingly in the preseason, Tagovailoa admitted, but he said he'd appreciate the game reps as the Dolphins continue to jell before their regular-season opener.

"I'd definitely love to get some preseason snaps in. No doubt," he said Wednesday. "It's a new season, it's a new year. Got to get things tuned in with the guys again, all of that. I don't think I'm better than anyone on this team or think I'm too cool to get reps in during preseason games.

"Nah, I don't mind that at all. I would love that."

Under coach Mike McDaniel, Tagovailoa's preseason snaps have decreased in each of their first three seasons together. He attempted 15 preseason passes in 2022, 13 in 2023 and 5 in 2024.

The Dolphins' four scheduled joint practices look like this: one with the Chicago Bears, two with the Detroit Lions and one with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tagovailoa has not played any live game since Dec. 22; he missed Miami's final two games of the season with a hip injury.

Most of Miami's offensive core remains intact, with the exception of tight end Jonnu Smith, who was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and left tackle Terron Armstead, who retired in April.