NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- After two days of less-than-stellar play by the Tennessee Titans offense, rookie quarterback Cameron Ward had some choice words about their performance.

"I just think we're very mid right now," Ward said on Wednesday. "At the end of the day, it all starts with me."

Ward was intercepted by cornerback Roger McCreary on Wednesday. The interception came via a tipped pass from linebacker Cody Barton. Ward was intercepted three times on Tuesday, giving him four over the past two practices. While not all of them were his fault, Ward said he has to play better.

"I have to get on the same page with my receivers, watch more film, and be more accurate with the football," Ward said.

The defense has had the upper hand in both padded practices. Ward struggled to complete passes down the field, which has normally been one of his strengths. He did connect with wide receiver Calvin Ridley on a deep pass that fell between safety Amani Hooker and cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. Another of Ward's deep passes could have been complete, but second-year wideout Jha'Quan Jackson couldn't haul in the precise pass on a post route.

Titans coach Brian Callahan said before practice that he expected Ward to bounce back. "It's just sort of how he's wired," Callahan said. "I feel really good about how he'll respond to any negativity in general."

The early adversity is a good test for Ward, who will surely encounter more tough times trying to guide an offense that scored a mere 18.3 points per game last season. One thing Callahan does like is how Ward has command of the offense. Ward said he feels fluent within the playbook but has to get better at timing and ball placement to the receivers.

"It might not be where I wanted to be, but I'm throwing to 15, 16 different people every day," Ward said.

That's why he's staying with them after practice to get extra reps. Ward spent extra time with veteran receiver Tyler Lockett, rookie Xavier Restrepo and second-year wideout Bryce Oliver. Ridley is normally one of the receivers Ward works with after practice, but Ridley suffered a minor lower leg injury and was taken inside for further evaluation, according to the Titans.