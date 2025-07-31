Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens are making the biggest splash in the NFL, compliments of the most decorated Olympian of all time.

Michael Phelps agreed Wednesday to teach the Ravens how to swim. Phelps is a Baltimore native and huge Ravens fan who won an Olympic record 23 gold medals in swimming.

The Ravens reached out to Phelps on Tuesday, when cornerback Marlon Humphrey posted a video on social media asking Phelps for his help.

Humphrey, offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, safety Kyle Hamilton and tight end Charlie Kolar filmed themselves in the team's new pool, lining up in single file before diving side to side. They collectively said one out of three Ravens players doesn't know how to swim.

Humphrey wrote: "Hey Michael Phelps, we need your help!! From the Ravens Aquatics Team"

A day later, Phelps replied: "I got yall!!! Let's do it!!"

Kolar said Wednesday that he didn't think Humphrey was going to post it to social media. He expected Humphrey to send it to Phelps directly.

"I should have known better," Kolar said.