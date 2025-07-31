Stephen A. breaks down why the Bengals missing the playoffs is a problem with the organization, not Joe Burrow. (1:03)

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals are on the verge of adding a notable veteran to their offense.

Tight end Noah Fant, a 2019 first-round draft pick, is expected to sign with the Bengals on a one-year deal, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday. In six seasons in the league, Fant has started in 83 of his 95 appearances. Last year with the Seattle Seahawks, he had 48 catches for 500 yards and one touchdown.

Fant spent the first three years of his career with the Denver Broncos. In 2022, Fant was traded to the Seahawks, where he made 42 starts.

The Iowa alum has explored his options since the Seahawks released him in July. He visited the Bengals, Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints before ultimately settling on the Bengals on Thursday.

He joins a crowded tight ends room that features veterans Mike Gesicki and Drew Sample as the top options. Gesicki is the team's primary pass-catching tight end, while Sample has long been valued for his contributions in the run game. This offseason, Gesicki signed a three-year deal with the Bengals worth $25.5 million.