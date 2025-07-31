How to watch 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Ceremony on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

Cornerback Eric Allen, defensive end Jared Allen, tight end Antonio Gates and wide receiver Sterling Sharpe will officially become the newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame when the former NFL standouts are enshrined during a ceremony Saturday in Canton, Ohio. ESPN will broadcast the momentous occasion inside Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. It will mark the 30th consecutive year the network has aired the festive event.

Here are key facts about the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony:

When is the ceremony?

The ceremony begins at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 2.

How can fans watch?

Fans can watch the ceremony in its entirety on ESPN and in the football streaming hub.

How can fans learn more about the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class?

Fans can read more about the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class from ESPN experts.

