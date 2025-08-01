Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Louis Rees-Zammit is heading back to the rugby pitch.

Rees-Zammit announced on social media on Thursday night that he was leaving the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars and intends to return the sport in which he starred for Wales and toured with the British & Irish Lions.

"It's been a great experience but it's time to come home," he posted. "I've decided that this is the best time to make this decision to give myself time to get everything in place for next season.

"There's only one thing that's on my mind, that's coming back to rugby and doing what I do best. I can't explain how excited I am!!"

Rees-Zammit didn't offer any further information, but said there would be more news to come soon.

The 24-year-old signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in late March 2024 as part of the International Player Pathway program, which was established in 2017 as a way to give athletes all over the world a chance to make an NFL team.

The Chiefs used Rees-Zammit, who had participated in a pro day at the University of South Florida in Tampa and ran a 4.43 in the 40-yard dash, as a running back and he played in all three of their preseason games and carried the ball six times for 22 yards.

The Chiefs waived Rees-Zammit on Aug. 27 in the final roster cuts and the Jaguars signed him the following day. They moved him to receiver and he practiced as a member of the Jaguars' practice squad throughout the 2024 season, but was never promoted to the active roster.

The Jaguars signed him to their 90-man roster in February.

Jacksonville began training camp on July 23, but Rees-Zammit suffered a lower back injury in the team's second practice and was limited in the next five.