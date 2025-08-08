Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Although Tennessee Titans rookies Cameron Ward and Xavier Restrepo arrived at St. Thomas Sports Park together after helping lead Miami to its first 10-win season since 2017, their paths couldn't have been more different.

The Titans selected Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in April in hopes that he could be their quarterback of the future. Two days later, they signed Ward's top target as an undrafted free agent. Like he did in pre-draft meetings with various teams, Ward urged Tennessee to draft Restrepo -- who hauled in 69 receptions for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, fueling them to become one of the highest-scoring offenses in the country last season.

While Restrepo acknowledges Ward helped him get to Nashville, the receiver knows he'll have to stand out on his own to stay.

"He got me a great opportunity to get in the door," Restrepo said. "I'm super thankful for him. But at the end of the day, I'm a grown man, just like he's a grown man. So, I have to go get mine."

Despite a stellar career at Miami, questions about Restrepo's straight-line speed surfaced after he ran an unofficial 4.83 second 40-yard dash at his pro day. Teams overlooked the 200 career receptions that yielded 2,844 yards and 21 touchdowns, all of which set all-time program records.

Restrepo sits on top of lists that include Hall of Famers Andre Johnson and Michael Irvin, Super Bowl Champion Reggie Wayne and many more.

Now Restrepo finds himself in an uphill battle to make the Titans' roster, but he's putting in extra work, on the field, as he tries to pave his way.

"[Restrepo] is kind of like Cam's shadow," Titans coach Brian Callahan said. "They're always doing stuff together. X is trying everything he can to put himself in a position to play well and have a chance to make our roster."

Restrepo's work ethic stood out to the Titans before they drafted him. He powered through hamstring issues at Miami's pro day, and then showed up at Tennessee's private workout with Ward the next day, where he would catch passes from him.

Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo high-fives quarterback Cameron Ward. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Restrepo credits his father, Jaime, for playing a significant role in his athletic development. Jaime trained Xavier from a young age, often waking up before dawn to work with him on football skills and conditioning. That dedication extended from little league through high school, shaping Restrepo's work ethic.

While at Miami, Restrepo and the other pass catchers would meet with Ward at 5 a.m. for film study sessions. They brought the idea to Nashville, and the group now includes fellow rookies Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike and Gunnar Helm.

"The preparation hasn't changed," Restrepo said.

The pre-dawn wakeups remain part of Restrepo's routine in the NFL. Restrepo rolls out of bed around 4:30 a.m. and heads to the facility. Offensive coordinator Nick Holz jokingly said the group arrives at the facility before some of the coaches and praised Restrepo specifically for the detail he puts into studying and digesting the playbook.

"His understanding of the offense right now is elite," Ward said. "I think the biggest thing that he's gotten better at since he's been here is just learning the new terminology fast."

Knowing precisely where he needs to be and how to adjust routes to different defenses allows Restrepo to play faster than his 40 time would indicate. The results were evident early in OTAs and minicamp, with Restrepo routinely making plays during 7-on-7 and team periods.

Unlike OTAs and minicamp, though, Restrepo's on-field reps with Ward have diminished for the most part in training camp. He's now catching passes from backups Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle. But Ward is in Restrepo's ear whenever they're together in between reps.

Early on in training camp, Restrepo didn't find the same success, but he says his confidence never wavered because of his faith, with his wristband displaying his favorite scripture serving as a daily motivator.

Turron Davenport

"I never get too high or too low," Restrepo said. "I wear Philippians 4:13 on my arm every single day just because I know I can do anything through Him."

Ward got to experience firsthand how well Restrepo can find holes in the defense and make himself a reliable target for his quarterbacks. There's something to being a player that the quarterback can count on. The bulk of Restrepo's reps came working from the slot, but he's also started to get reps on the outside, which should help his chances of making the roster.

After all, the more a player can do for his team, the more valuable he becomes.

"It's like no matter where you put him, I think he'll be able to make a play," Ward said.

Added Restrepo, "I'm honestly just trying to take advantage of every single opportunity wherever it presents itself."

Tennessee Titans rookies Cam Ward and Xavier Restrepo took different paths to the NFL after wrapping up a prolific year together at Miami. Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

The opportunities are starting to come, with Restrepo turning heads last week when he got behind the defense on a post route and caught a deep pass from Allen.

The competition for the final wide receiver spots have become intense, even after 2022 first-round pick Treylon Burks suffered a fractured shoulder and was placed on injured reserve last week.

Veterans like Bryce Oliver and James Proche II have made a strong push as outside receivers, and both hold special teams value. Restrepo lines up with the group of punt returners, which could help his chances of making the roster.

"There's something about him as a football player that you can't measure," Callahan said. "He just has a knack for finding space and getting open, and the ball tends to find him. X is really intelligent. He does a nice job of being on top of what he's supposed to know and do. He's going to battle like crazy to find a way on our team."