FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:

1. Rookie report: Of the headline-making themes through the first nine practices of Patriots training camp is the certainty that rookies will be playing major roles.

With that comes promise for the Patriots that they've potentially rebuilt the left side of their offensive line, found a dynamic third-down running back, deep-threat receiver, a strong-legged kicker and reliable snapper.

At the same time, the next rookie who doesn't experience growing pains across the NFL will be the first, so the Patriots will be balancing promise with patience.

"I feel like we're doing everything they're asking us to do and we're not making any noise about it -- taking advantage of our opportunities," said receiver Kyle Williams, the third-round pick from Washington State who caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Drake Maye on Wednesday and then a 32-yarder in a scrimmage Friday night.

"As a rookie community, that camaraderie, we're really close. We spent OTAs and training camp together, so we've spent time together to get to know each other and bond."

Here's a snapshot of how each member of the Patriots' 11-member draft class projects to fit:

The Patriots No. 4 overall pick, Will Campbell, is expected to be the starting left tackle. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

OT Will Campbell (No. 4 overall): Campbell is the starting left tackle in every practice, and it would take an unexpected turn for that to change entering the regular season. He had arguably his best practice of camp last Tuesday, looking dominant at times, which was followed by one of his worst practices. Coaches seem especially pleased with his steady demeanor to navigate those ups and downs, with Vrabel saying he's earned the top role at this point.

RB TreVeyon Henderson (No. 38): One of his best plays in camp came when he was matched against starting linebacker Marte Mapu and after a shifty double move, hauled in a downfield pass for a big play. It was a reflection of the type of speedy mismatch that offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels can maximize as a third-down/change-of-pace option that has traditionally logged as much as 50% of the snaps. Henderson, who fumbled on one handoff, has also been in the mix as a kickoff returner.

Williams (No. 69): On the first day of practice, he opened eyes by showing strong hands to catch a 20-yard pass along the sideline in front of second-team All-Pro cornerback Christian Gonzalez. Williams then went through a bit of a dry spell that included a couple drops. Working mostly behind projected starters Stefon Diggs, DeMario "Pop" Douglas, Kayshon Boutte and Mack Hollins, Williams has risen in recent days, with notable separation created downfield. He's also a reserve punt returner.

Jared Wilson (No. 95): Elevated to the starting left guard spot last week, the 6-foot-3, 310-pound Georgia alum has impressed teammates and coaches by holding his ground against potent interior rushers Milton Williams, Christian Barmore & Co. His athleticism and ability to move were viewed by scouts as top assets, and that has shown up on plays when the Patriots pull their guard -- which is a staple of the McDaniels offense. Some shaky snaps bear watching if the team considers moving him to center, which was Wilson's position in college.

Craig Woodson (No. 106): He's been the fourth safety behind starters Jabrill Peppers and Kyle Dugger, and top sub Jaylinn Hawkins, while also serving as the personal protector on the punt team -- an indication that he'd be active on the game-day roster. Woodson was out-leveraged on a TD pass to Diggs last week, saying it was a good reminder to him of staying on his 'A' game from a technique standpoint.

Joshua Farmer (No. 137): The 6-foot-3, 312-pound Farmer has had a quieter camp, in part because he missed three practices (undisclosed) and is also working behind starters Williams, Barmore and Khyiris Tonga. In the one-on-one pass-rush drills in which he has taken part, he hasn't seemed as explosive as Jeremiah Pharms Jr., a player he'd likely be competing against for a spot on the game-day roster.

Bradyn Swinson (No. 146): A projected backup to Harold Landry III, Keion White and K'Lavon Chaisson on the edge, he has flashed potential in one-on-one drills, at one point decisively bending around Campbell. His impact in full-team drills has been limited.

Andy Borregales (No. 182): It would be a surprise if he's not the kicker on opening day, in part because the Patriots invested a sixth-round pick in him. He's 18-of-21 in full-team field goal drills, while John Parker Romo is 18-of-19.

Marcus Bryant (No. 220): The 6-foot-7, 320-pound Bryant spent training camp as the second-team left tackle, although third-year pro Demontrey Jacobs is usually the first sub for Campbell as the projected swing tackle.

Julian Ashby (No. 251): As the lone long-snapper in camp, it would take an unexpected turn for him not to have the role on opening day.

Kobee Minor (No. 257): In a fight for a roster spot behind top cornerbacks in Gonzalez, Carlton Davis III, Marcus Jones and Alex Austin, Minor is part of a group of young players that has been given an extended opportunity with Gonzalez and Davis not 100%. He made his top play of camp Friday in the in-stadium scrimmage by registering a pass breakup on Diggs that resulted in an interception.

2. UDFA report: How undrafted rookie receiver Efton Chism III (who had a drop on shallow cross) and running back Lan Larison (ball went through his hands and lead to INT) respond from miscues in Friday's scrimmage could determine if they can land a roster spot. Larison had a decisive cut on a 5-yard touchdown run. They were on my pre-camp 53-man roster projection, but are part of crowded positions.

Other undrafted players who have landed on the radar include cornerback Brandon Crossley (Southern Methodist), who punched a ball free from running back Rhamondre Stevenson to force a fumble, and outside linebacker Elijah Ponder (Cal Poly), who has registered wins in one-on-one pass-rush drills.

There remains time for others -- such as tight ends Gee Scott Jr. (Ohio State) and CJ Dippre (Alabama), linebacker Cam Riley (Florida State), offensive lineman Jack Conley (Boston College) and defensive tackle Jahvaree Ritzie (North Carolina) -- to possibly emerge.

3. Brady statue: The long-awaited statue of Tom Brady will be unveiled before Friday's preseason opener against the Commanders. A refresher:

At Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony on June 12, 2024, owner Robert Kraft announced that Brady's No. 12 would be retired, and that a 12-foot statue of Brady would be erected outside of Gillette Stadium.

The initial plan was to do it during a 2024 game Brady broadcast on Fox, so fans would have the opportunity to celebrate him at Gillette Stadium. The target was Fox's broadcast of the Patriots-Dolphins in Week 5, which looked promising after New England beat Cincinnati in Week 1 and Miami defeated Jacksonville that week. But when Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was injured in a Week 2 Thursday game at the Bills, and Miami and New England both lost three in a row, Fox aborted plans to send its No. 1 broadcast team to the game.

The choice was then to pick a weekday that worked for Brady or wait until 2025 at the best possible date for him. That turned out to be Aug. 8, 2025, before the preseason opener.

The statue will be unveiled, with a short ceremony, in the hours leading up to kickoff. A limited number of fans can watch from the plaza outside the Hall of Fame, with it also broadcast on the videoboards inside Gillette Stadium.

Kraft and Brady are among those expected to speak.

4. Maye's INT streak: Call it the no-hitter jinx. One day after Maye was asked about an interception-free training camp, he was picked off twice in the team's in-stadium scrimmage Friday night.

On the first, a short pass underneath intended for Diggs was tipped in the air, and linebacker Robert Spillane dove to corral it.

"We called man-to-man defense. I ended up being a low-hole help player," Spillane said. "[Crossley] made a great play on the ball, tipped it up, and I was able to get underneath it and scoop it."

On the second pick, the defense turned up the heat on Maye in the two-minute drill with a blitz. Maye fired to the left to Williams, who ran a hitch, and Alex Austin was waiting there, which was either a bad read by Maye, or a miscommunication with Williams.

5. Parsons/McLaurin chatter: With NFL stars Micah Parsons (Cowboys) and Terry McLaurin (Commanders) requesting trades last week, one hot-button question is if the Patriots would consider making a pitch should those teams make them available. They have the salary cap space (about $59 million) and cash to do so.

Vrabel deflected a question on both players, saying he wouldn't comment on those from other teams under contract. Vrabel did note that the team left itself flexibility should an opportunity present itself, which is part of a two-year plan to manage the salary cap.

6. They said it: "Josh McDaniels told me a couple of weeks ago, 'You don't lose. You learn or you win.' Some things that I do in college don't work out here. It's a different league. So, [I'm] finding what works for me [in the NFL]." -- Campbell, the team's first-round pick, after Friday's in-stadium scrimmage

7. Media buzz: With Sirius XM NFL Radio, NFL Network and Kay Adams' "Up & Adams" show all broadcasting live from Foxborough over the past week, it gave Patriots camp more of a national buzz than it has had in recent seasons. One nugget of note from each:

Executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf (via Sirius): "It was a point of emphasis -- we felt like we needed to get bigger [in the secondary] with some of the receivers we face in this division, as well as being able to tackle Josh Allen from time to time."

Stevenson (via NFL Network): "I'm down like 10, 11 pounds. It's just better weight, though. A lot of lean muscle on me now ... I'm trying to unlock breakaway speed."

Diggs (via "Up & Adams"): "The diligence. The attention to detail. I feel like it's there. I don't know how it was before, but Coach Vrabes got it really set up -- things being on schedule, real tight. It's a good approach."

8. Brown rises: Vrabel had said his favorite day of training camp is the first time in full pads, because there is usually a player who emerges that some might not have expected.

It seems safe to count fourth-year center Ben Brown among that group in 2025, as Brown went from the third unit to the first -- in part due to Garrett Bradbury's ankle injury -- with Vrabel noting "once the pads came on, it was good to see him settle down."

Once Bradbury returns, Brown now projects as the top backup center and a strong likelihood to stick on the 53-man roster

9. Who is DJ James? The former Auburn cornerback who spent the 2024 season on the Patriots' practice squad, has surprisingly taken snaps with the starters in camp in place of Gonzalez and Davis, both of whom aren't 100% healthy.

A sixth-round draft pick of the Seahawks in 2024, the 6-foot, 184-pound James had the first interception of training camp and has registered multiple pass breakups. That has put him in a leading position for a possible fifth roster spot at cornerback behind Gonzalez, Davis, Jones and Austin.

"Just making sure when those guys go down, there's no drop off," said James, whom Vrabel added has significantly improved since the spring.

Asked to describe his playing style, James said, "Instinctive and sticky."

10. Did you know? The Patriots and the Washington Commanders will meet Friday for the 25th time in the preseason. That ties with the Philadelphia Eagles for the second-most-frequent preseason opponent, behind the New York Giants (31).