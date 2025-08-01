LAS VEGAS -- Police executed search warrants at the apartment and the workplace locker of Shane Tamura in the days after the gunman shot five people, killing four of them, in a New York City skyscraper that houses the NFL offices, according to the now-unsealed search warrants.

According to the warrants, signed by District Court Judge Tierra Jones and obtained by ESPN, police searched Tamura's apartment at the Paradise Royale complex in Las Vegas on Tuesday. Police obtained a notebook containing a goodbye note, a bipod for a rifle, multiple empty prescription bottles along with paperwork, other prescription bottles with pills, an empty Colt gun case, 9-millimeter ammunition, one rifle cartridge and a vehicle title.

A second warrant was used to search Tamura's No. 11 locker drawer in the hotel surveillance room on the mezzanine level of the Paris Hotel and Casino. No property was taken from the locker drawer, according to the records obtained by ESPN. The apartment warrant was dated July 29; the locker warrant for the following day.

Tamura worked as a surveillance employee at the Horseshoe, which is connected to the Paris hotel, both of which are owned by Caesars Entertainment.

Investigators believe Tamura, a Las Vegas casino worker, was trying to get to the NFL offices Monday after shooting several people in the building's lobby but entered the wrong set of elevator banks. Tamura, who played high school football in California roughly a decade ago but never in the NFL, had a history of mental illness, police said.

The warrants were executed by Nevada law enforcement entities. The warrants ordered "any and all evidence/property recovered as a result of the attached search warrant is transferred to law enforcement officers of the New York Police Department or Federal Bureau of Investigations, a police department of the State of New York."

NYPD and the FBI were allowed to be present during the searches and are the organizations, according to the orders, which are to take care, control and custody of the evidence for documentation.