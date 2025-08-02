Open Extended Reactions

OXNARD, Calif. -- The Dallas Cowboys turned to a familiar face to help an offensive line that has seen a number of injuries through the early part of training camp.

The Cowboys signed veteran lineman La'el Collins after he worked out with the team Friday, a source confirmed to ESPN. Collins started 71 of 74 games in multiple stints with the Cowboys from 2015 to 2019 and 2021. He was on the Cowboys' practice squad at the end of the 2023 season but did not get called up to the active roster.

Collins, 32, last saw action in the NFL in 2022 with the Cincinnati Bengals, who released him early in 2023. Last year, he was released at the end of training camp by the Buffalo Bills.

In the past week, the Cowboys have lost four offensive linemen to injury. Starting left tackle Tyler Guyton suffered a bone fracture and will miss four to six weeks, putting his availability for the Sept. 4 opener against the Philadelphia Eagles in jeopardy. Guard Rob Jones suffered a broken bone in his neck and will miss two to three months.

On Thursday, Pro Bowl left guard Tyler Smith left practice for precautionary reasons with knee soreness. Tackles Hakeem Adeniji (concussion) and Matt Waletzko (ankle) have missed practices as well, and right tackle Terence Steele has been dealing with an ankle injury but returned to practice this week.

Collins looked to be in terrific shape when he showed up at The Star for the retirement ceremonies of former teammates Zack Martin and Tyron Smith in the offseason.

