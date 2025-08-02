LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman was arrested Friday night on a felony weapons charge, according to public records.

Perryman was arrested at 9:41 p.m. on Friday night and booked at 10:06 p.m. He is due at Inglewood Municipal Court on Tuesday; his bail and release time weren't listed.

Perryman, 32, was drafted by the Chargers in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft. He is in his second stint with the Chargers after signing with the Carolina Panthers following the 2020 season. Perryman then played for the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans before returning to the Chargers ahead of the 2024 season.

He's expected to be a starter and play a significant role in the Chargers' inside linebacker group this season.

"We are aware of a matter involving Denzel and are gathering information," the Chargers wrote in a statement Saturday morning.