ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- With the Kansas City Chiefs past the midway point of training camp, receiver Rashee Rice said he hasn't been told by the NFL whether he'll be suspended at some point during the 2025 season.

"Honestly, it's still in the works," Rice said after Saturday's practice. "My legal team is handling that. All I can do is focus on what I can control right now, and that's me doing what I do best right here on the field."

If Rice is suspended by the league soon, it will be for violating the league's personal conduct policy, the punishment after he and another speeding driver caused a chain-reaction crash that left multiple people injured on a Dallas highway last year. Last month, Rice was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years' probation for his role in the multicar crash.

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy acknowledged last month that "we have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review."

According to a release from the Dallas County District Attorney's office, Rice pleaded guilty in district court to two third-degree felony charges -- collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury. Rice received deferred adjudication. The case will be dismissed if he completes the probation.

"I learned just how valuable any opportunity and moment is," Rice said. "This right here, us being able to be on the field and be coached by Coach [Andy] Reid and have such a great quarterback [Patrick Mahomes], is honestly a gift, a blessing.

"I've completely changed. Honestly, you have to learn from things like that. I've taken advantage of being able to learn from something like that."

Rice, 25, has been a full participant in each of the Chiefs' practices at Missouri Western State University after tearing the lateral collateral ligament in his right knee during Week 4 last season.

When the NFL finishes its expedited disciplinary process, Rice could receive a multigame suspension, one that he would have to serve immediately. If such occurs, Rice vowed to stay in shape during his time away from his teammates.

"This is my job, and this is what I love to do," he said. "Even when I'm not able to be out there with my team, I'm still going to be working as hard as I can so I can be back out there with them as soon as possible."