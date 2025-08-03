Open Extended Reactions

PITTSFORD, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills running back James Cook came out to St. John Fisher University on Sunday afternoon but did not participate in a mandatory practice for the first time since seeking a contract extension this offseason.

Cook, talking to a group of three reporters after practice, was asked why he did not participate.

"Oh, nothing," he said. "Business."

Cook was asked whether it was his choice not to practice Sunday, whether he was holding in and whether he planned to practice Monday. To those questions, he said simply, "Business."

The Bills said "no comment" when asked about Cook, who is in the final year of his rookie deal, not participating in Sunday's practice. His agent did not return a request for comment. Cook was not included in coach Sean McDermott's list of injured players not participating ahead of the session.

Cook was on the field for all of practice, even spending a short period on an exercise bike with injured players, and wore a white sweatsuit with a Bills sweatshirt and a beanie with his number on it.

He was asked how unhappy he was with the "business" right now, to which he responded, "Just business." He was then asked if he was interested in telling his side of negotiations, to which Cook said, "It ain't no side. It's just business."

The contract situation has been an ongoing issue after Cook went public early in the offseason with his desire to be paid like one of the NFL's top running backs. Cook, however, had maintained at the start of camp that he wanted to participate in practice and be there for his teammates -- and avoid being fined. He did not attend the team's voluntary offseason team activities but fully participated in all three days of mandatory minicamp and the first eight practices of training camp.

The Bills gave contract extensions to three other members of the 2022 draft class this offseason: wide receiver Khalil Shakir, linebacker Terrel Bernard and cornerback Christian Benford.

Cook is the Bills' lead running back but is part of a committee. He was on the field for just over 45% of offensive plays last year, with Ty Johnson often coming in on late downs and Ray Davis also getting opportunities. Cook's 2,638 career rushing yards are the most among players from the 2022 draft class. He tied a franchise record for rushing touchdowns in a season last year (16).

"Sometimes you can't get on the same page, or sometimes you're trying to fit it in," general manager Brandon Beane said at start of the camp. "There's times guys have left here that we really wanted. We just couldn't make it work. But I can tell you, I'm hopeful when we're sitting here at next year's training camp that James Cook is out there practicing and still representing the red, white and blue."