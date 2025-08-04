Open Extended Reactions

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons have locked up their right tackle position for the next few seasons, signing Kaleb McGary to a two-year extension, the team announced.

The deal is worth $30 million, McGary's agent Collin Roberts told ESPN's Adam Schefter

McGary, 30, is known for his run-blocking prowess, but will now have to cover the blindside of left-handed quarterback Michael Penix Jr. McGary, a 6-foot-6, 330-pounder, is going into his seventh season in the league. He was drafted with the 31st pick by the Falcons in 2019.

When asked two weeks ago about not having a contract after this year, McGary said he wasn't too concerned about that and was focusing on the 2025 season.

"You'll never find somebody more willing to be paid in all your life, trust me," McGary said. ... "I'm not really worried about it. I'm worried about the season and if I don't do my job well enough then there's not much reason to worry about it. So, I'm just one thing at a time. That's all."

McGary had bone spurs in his left ankle and got a scope done in the offseason. He missed OTAs and minicamp due to the injury, but has returned fully for training camp.

"I don't know if I've had a joint feel as good in a long time," McGary said.

Continuity on the offensive line is a priority for the Falcons, who have Pro Bowl right guard Chris Lindstrom and stalwart left tackle Jake Matthews signed through 2028. Left guard Matthew Bergeron has two more seasons left on his rookie contract and Ryan Neuzil, replacing Drew Dalman as starting center, is locked up through 2026, as well.