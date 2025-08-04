Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles running back Saquon Barkley did not accept President Donald Trump's invitation to serve on his council on sports, fitness and nutrition, he said Monday, adding that he was "shocked" his name was mentioned as being part of it.

"A couple months ago, it was brought to my team about the council. So I'm not really too familiar with it," Barkley said after practice at the NovaCare facility. "I felt like I am going to be super busy, so me and my family thought it would probably be of best interest to not accept that. I was definitely a little shocked when my name was mentioned. I'm assuming it's something great, so I appreciate it but was a little shocked when my name was mentioned."

On July 31, Trump signed an executive order establishing the council, which is tasked with advising the president and recommending actions on a number of fronts, including challenges and school-based programs that reward excellence in physical education; fitness goals for American youth, with the aim of fostering a new generation of healthy, active citizens; and strategies for reestablishing the Presidential Fitness Test.

The council will have up to 30 members, per the executive order. During a news conference announcing the order, Trump named Barkley as a member of the council along with a group that includes NFL commissioner Roger Goodell; fellow football players including Nick Bosa, Tua Tagovailoa and Harrison Butker; Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor; retired legends Jack Nicklaus and Wayne Gretzky; and current LIV Tour golfer Bryson DeChambeau.

Prior to the Eagles' White House visit in April to celebrate their Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs, Barkley spent time with Trump at the National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey and flew with the president back to Washington on Marine One.

Barkley also played golf with former President Barack Obama at Merion Golf Club in October, which he noted in response to criticism he received online after spending time with Trump.