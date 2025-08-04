DETROIT -- The Lions placed rookie safety Dan Jackson on the injured reserve list Monday, a day after he left practice because of a leg injury.

The Lions said there is no timetable for his return, but coach Dan Campbell said the injury "doesn't look good."

"It looks like he's going to be down for a while," Campbell said.

Detroit drafted Jackson in the seventh round out of Georgia in April. Despite being the 230th pick, he was viewed as a potential sleeper after earning third-team All-SEC honors in his first season as a full-time starter at Georgia in 2024.

He finished third on the team in tackles (64) and earned a reputation as one of the Bulldogs' most reliable defenders.

Jackson was motivated to contribute to the Lions in any way, including on special teams.

"There's about a million things here that can happen with it," Campbell said of Jackson's injury. "All I can tell you is that he's on IR right now. So, I wish I could give you more."

Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Detroit's second-round pick in 2024, suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday's practice that will force him to miss time.

"Tough to say. It's a shoulder," Campbell said. "I think it's going to be a while at best."