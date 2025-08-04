Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions placed rookie safety Dan Jackson on the injured reserve list after he left Sunday's practice with a leg injury.

The Lions said there is no timetable for his return, but head coach Dan Campbell said the injury "doesn't look good."

"It looks like he's gonna be down for a while," Campbell said.

Jackson was drafted by the Lions in the seventh round out of Georgia. Even as the 230th overall pick, he was viewed as a potential sleeper after earning third-team All-SEC Honors in his first season as a full-time starter in 2024.

He finished third on the team in total tackles (64) while earning a reputation as one of the Bulldogs' most reliable defenders in college.

Jackson was motivated to contribute to the team in any way, including on special teams.

"There's about a million things here that can happen with it," Campbell said of Jackson's injury. "All I can tell you is that he's on IR right now. So, I wish I could give you more."

Detroit's 2024 second-round pick, CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday's practice that will cause him to miss time.

"Tough to say. It's a shoulder," Campbell said. "I think it's going to be a while at best."