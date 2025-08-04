LOS ANGELES -- Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman was released from police custody Monday afternoon and will not face criminal charges, according to public records, after he was arrested Friday on a felony weapons charge.

Perryman, 32, had been in jail without bail since Friday night after police pulled him over for vehicle code violations. During a search of his vehicle, police discovered five firearms in his car, including two assault-style rifles, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

Perryman was scheduled to appear at the Inglewood Courthouse on Tuesday morning, but Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hockman decided not to file criminal charges.

This means Perryman's record will list a detention instead of a full arrest.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said he visited Perryman in jail Monday. Harbaugh said Perryman was in good spirits.

"Love Denzel," Harbaugh said. "He's always done right. He's never been in trouble. Got a beautiful family, and we'll let the due process play out."

Perryman is in his second stint with the Chargers after rejoining the team before the 2024 season. He is expected to be a starter and play a significant role with the inside linebacker group.