The Cleveland Browns are signing quarterback Tyler "Snoop" Huntley, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter, adding depth with multiple passers nursing injuries.

Cleveland is holding a quarterback competition between four players -- Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders -- however, all but Flacco have recently been sidelined because of injuries.

Pickett hasn't practiced fully since injuring a hamstring July 26, and Gabriel was limited Monday because of hamstring tightness. Sanders was held out of team drills Saturday because of arm soreness, but returned to full participation Monday.

The Browns are holding joint practices in Charlotte with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday ahead of Cleveland's preseason opener Friday.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that the team was still working through its plans for joint practices, as well as the preseason opener.

Huntley, 27, spent training camp with the Browns last year and was one of four quarterbacks kept on the initial 53-man roster, but he was released days after the roster cutdown deadline once a trade failed to materialize.

Huntley later signed with the Miami Dolphins and went 2-3 in five starts.