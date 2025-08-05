Open Extended Reactions

EAGAN, Minn. -- Linebacker Anthony Barr is planning to retire after spending most of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, according to a social media post from his Raise the Barr organization.

Barr, 33, last played in 2023. He has not yet commented on the decision.

The Vikings made Barr the No. 9 overall pick of the 2014 draft, their first selection after hiring defensive-minded Mike Zimmer as their head coach. Barr fit the type of versatile off-ball linebacker Zimmer considered essential for his scheme.

Linebacker Anthony Barr, who last played in 2023, spent nine of his 10 NFL seasons with the Vikings. Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

He burst onto the scene as a rookie with 4 sacks, 70 tackles and 3 fumble recoveries -- including one he returned for a touchdown -- in 12 games. Despite struggling through multiple injuries over his tenure, Barr played in 98 games over 10 seasons with the Vikings from 2014-21.

Over his career, he totaled 554 tackles, forced eight fumbles and intercepted five passes in 116 games.

The Vikings fired Zimmer after the 2021 season, and Barr moved on to spend 2022 with the Dallas Cowboys. He returned to Minnesota late in the 2023 season, appearing in four games, and did not play in 2024.