JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Trevor Lawrence is no different from Jacksonville Jaguars fans. He can't wait to see Travis Hunter play in a game, either.

That could come as early as Saturday night against Pittsburgh if coach Liam Coen opts to play the starters -- something he said he'll decide Wednesday -- but the Jaguars quarterback is sure that Hunter's game debut will be a must-watch.

"Really excited," Lawrence said after Tuesday's practice. "I mean, if Friday was a glimpse of it, we should all be excited to see him running around out there, wherever it's at on offense, defense -- hopefully more offense, throwing that in there for us."

Hunter played 38 total snaps -- 17 snaps with the first-team offense and 21 with the first-team defense -- in the Jaguars' scrimmage last Friday night, the first time he had played on both sides of the ball in training camp. He caught three passes for 43 yards - including a 21-yard catch in the middle of the field that put the offense in the red zone - and was targeted another time in the end zone, but the throw from Trevor Lawrence was a little behind him and linebacker Ventrell Miller knocked it away.

Hunter practiced on both sides of the ball Tuesday for the first time in a regular training camp practice. He wore a teal jersey (offense) and pulled on a white mesh tank top with a black No. 12 when he worked on defense.

Hunter played nine snaps at receiver and nine at cornerback during 11-on-11 work. On the second series of the first team period, he played four consecutive snaps, the first two on defense. Hunter ended up with two catches.

Hunter didn't participate at all in the final team period, during which the Jaguars were working on four-minute offense and defense. The offense was running two tight end formations and Hunter is still learning his role in that, Coen said.

"It's just another added learning curve that we need to continue to work on, but I think he'll say he was a little bit more tired than he usually gets," Coen said. "But I thought he still showed up, made some plays across the middle as he's kind of continued to do."

Coen said Hunter might not work on both sides of the ball in every practice going forward, but said "it would probably be a little bit more normal than not."