HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders are nowhere near a finished product. But the vision for how coach Pete Carroll wants the team to look in his first season is starting to become clear.

More clarity will arrive on Thursday as Carroll returns to his former home, as does quarterback Geno Smith, when the Raiders face the Seattle Seahawks in the preseason opener for both teams.

Carroll has not specifically revealed whether Smith or the starters will play, or how many snaps, saying only "everybody will be ready to go."

Of his first appearance on the Raiders sideline coming against the team he coached from 2010 to 2023, Carroll said, "It's the only game we got ... It happens to be in Seattle. I loved my time in Seattle and loved the fans and the people that we met, but it's a game for us."

Smith, who was traded to the Raiders for a third-round pick in March after six seasons and 52 starts with Seattle, said this week of the city: "It means a lot to me. It's the place where I turned my career around."

The Raiders' offense has the potential to cause problems for opposing defenses thanks to the playmakers at Smith's disposal. Carroll has shown the willingness to rely on his young players, as three rookies are listed as starters on the unofficial depth chart, including running back Ashton Jeanty.

Defensively, edge rusher Maxx Crosby hasn't lost a step since he underwent ankle surgery near the end of last season. But there are red flags regarding the depth at defensive line and in the secondary.

Beyond the Carroll-Smith homecoming drama, here are five questions surrounding the Raiders ahead of Thursday's opener:

Jordan Meredith (right) appears to have the edge in the Raiders' center battle. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Has Jordan Meredith emerged as the Raiders' starting center?

Meredith has an edge in the competition for starting center, which has turned into the most intriguing position battle of camp.

Meredith and second-year offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson have alternated at first-team center. But lately, Meredith has taken the majority of starting reps at the position. On the unofficial depth chart, the Raiders have Meredith listed as the starting center while Powers-Johnson is at right guard.

It seemed as if Powers-Johnson had the role locked up this offseason after the Raiders moved on from Andre James. Powers-Johnson -- a Rimington Trophy winner at Oregon in 2023 -- was effective in 400 snaps played at center during his rookie season.

But the Raiders' coaching staff approached Meredith about playing center during the offseason despite his not having experience at the position, and the 27-year-old embraced the challenge.

Coming out of Western Kentucky in 2022, Meredith was told by predraft evaluators that he had to play center at the next level. But the previous regimes kept him at guard.

"Coming into training camp, I felt pretty confident [about] being able to play center... [I'm] just trying to do the best I can and make sure that my brothers can rely on me," said Meredith, who began learning the ins and outs of center during OTAs.

Carroll believes Meredith's size better suits the center position. He said Meredith and Powers-Johnson have flashed but they have a long way to go before the team decides who will be the starter.

If the Raiders keep Meredith at center and Powers-Johnson at right guard, it could be a way to have the best five offensive linemen on the field.

"[Meredith has] been spectacular," Smith said. "He's super smart and tough as nails, man."

Tyree Wilson (9) is among the players who will be worth scrutinizing along the line on Thursday. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

What's the concern level for the Raiders' defensive line?

The depth at defensive line was in question even before the Raiders released Christian Wilkins.

Crosby and Malcolm Koonce will provide a strong pass-rush presence off the edges, but the interior remains a question outside of Adam Butler, who totaled 10 sacks in the past two seasons.

Leki Fotu, Jonah Laulu, Tyree Wilson, Thomas Booker IV and Zach Carter -- all of whom are competing for a meaningful role up front -- have combined for 51 career starts.

Carroll said the defensive line isn't the biggest group, but they are athletic.

"We're going to play to that," Carroll said. "And it's interesting, we're just trying to draw out the special qualities that each guy has to [see] how we can use them."

The Raiders could end up with a rotation at defensive line. Booker, who was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for cornerback Jakorian Bennett this week, could be used in the run game. Meanwhile, Wilson can be used in pass-rushing situations.

The Raiders' preseason games will provide a clearer picture of the defensive line -- a group that's primarily made up of unproven players looking to make a mark.

Can Dont'e Thornton Jr. make an impact for offensive coordinator Chip Kelly's attack? Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Does Dont'e Thornton Jr. have the potential to make an immediate impact?

Thornton, the Raiders' fourth-round pick, has all the physical traits a team could ask for from a wide receiver. He's 6-foot-5 and has 4.3 speed.

Given Smith's arm strength and willingness to let the ball fly, Thornton has a chance to make some noise early as a vertical threat. Since 2022, Smith has recorded 25 touchdown passes and a quarterback rating of 111.8 on 162 attempts for 20-plus air yards.

Thornton led the nation with 25.4 yards per catch during his final season at Tennessee.

Smith and Thornton's chemistry has made progress, with both players connecting quite a bit in the end zone during camp. If Thornton's performance at camp can translate to the regular season, he will make the Raiders' offense a tougher challenge for opposing defenses.

"​​I mean, not many guys are 6-5, running a 4.3, got the hands and the catch radius that he has," Smith said. "He's got the ability to be special, but we got to work."

Darien Porter projects as a key figure in the Raiders secondary. AP Photo/John Locher

Is Darien Porter ready to be a starter?

The decision to trade Bennett is another sign of Carroll's belief in the current group of cornerbacks, especially Porter.

Porter, a wide receiver who was turned to cornerback, lacked starting experience coming out of Iowa State. That hasn't stopped Carroll from throwing Porter into the fire and giving him a significant amount of reps with the starters since OTAs.

The third-round pick has made strides. His confidence has continued to grow, while he has occasionally showcased the ball skills that impressed Las Vegas during the predraft process.

"I think there's been a lot of improvement," Porter said. "Working with [cornerbacks coach Joe] Woods, Coach Carroll, and the rest of the guys, they're giving me a lot of valuable information to be an NFL corner. I'm just trying to soak in as much as I can, put everything together as quickly as possible."

The success of Las Vegas' secondary could depend on Porter fast-tracking his development. The collection of Porter, Eric Stokes and Decamerion Richardson has boom-or-bust potential. All three have the physical traits that Carroll likes from a cornerback, but Stokes has battled injuries throughout his career. And Richardson is coming off a rookie season in which he gave up 31 catches for 486 receiving yards, three touchdowns and a passer rating of 121.4 on 47 targets as the nearest defender.

Jeremy Chinn's role could expand after the untimely injury of Lonnie Johnson Jr. AP Photo/Ian Maule

How will the defense navigate around Lonnie Johnson Jr.'s injury?

Carroll said the Raiders are going to miss Johnson, who broke his leg during last week's practice at Allegiant Stadium.

Johnson was trending toward having a key rotational role in the secondary. He was used in Las Vegas' nickel packages, allowing safety Jeremy Chinn to play nickelback.

"We had a number of things that [Johnson] could do in contributing to the defense," Carroll said. "And so, we have to work a little bit to figure out how other guys take these kinds of concepts."

Johnson still has a chance to play this season. For now, the Raiders will have to figure out a way to navigate around his absence. During their past two practices, Chris Smith II has been the third safety on the field with the starters. In two seasons in Las Vegas, Smith has played 33 defensive snaps compared to 467 on special teams.

The Raiders also have Trey Taylor and Thomas Harper, who played in 15 games (five starts) as a rookie last season. Given the depth at safety, it wouldn't be surprising if the Raiders brought in outside help. On Tuesday, they worked out former Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds.