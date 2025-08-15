Open Extended Reactions

When analyzing NFL rosters, it's important to remember that it's all relative. It's easy to say a team is in "good shape" or "loaded" at a particular position, but each unit is only as good as it is relative to the league's 31 other teams.

That might seem like common sense, but you'd be surprised what you can learn by sitting down and objectively grading and/or ranking each positional unit of all 32 teams. This is a project I've done each offseason, which has led to many interesting revelations, including the likely breakouts of teams such as the 2020 Buccaneers, 2022 Eagles and 2023 Dolphins.

Here are position-by-position unit rankings for all 32 teams this season covering the 10 key offensive and defensive groups. At the end is an overall ranking weighted based on positional importance (for example, it's more crucial to be elite at quarterback than at running back). I also included brief outlooks on the best and shakiest units at each position as well as intriguing groups worth keeping an eye on. Note that these are 2025 rankings rather than long-term outlooks.

Let's take a look, starting at quarterback.

Quarterback

Rank Team Rank Team 1 BAL 17 DEN 2 BUF 18 ATL 3 KC 19 NE 4 CIN 20 CHI 5 PHI 21 SEA 6 WSH 22 JAX 7 LAC 23 CAR 8 SF 24 LV 9 TB 25 NYG 10 DET 26 PIT 11 DAL 27 MIN 12 LAR 28 TEN 13 ARI 29 NYJ 14 MIA 30 IND 15 GB 31 CLE 16 HOU 32 NO

This will be controversial to some, but Lamar Jackson led all quarterbacks in QBR, ANY/A (adjusted net yards per passing attempt) and expected points added. Jackson has been an All-Pro for the past two seasons and won the NFL MVP in 2019 and 2023. He fell just short of his second consecutive MVP last season despite career highs in passing yards (4,172) and passing touchdowns (41, tied for second in the league). The dual-threat quarterback has never finished a season lower than second among QBs in rushing yards, too. Former Cowboys QB Cooper Rush makes for a solid backup.

Derek Carr's sudden retirement has left the Saints in rebuild mode under center. Second-round rookie Tyler Shough is the best bet to emerge as a viable starter, and perhaps he'll be more pro-ready than most first-years considering he's already 25. Recent Day 3 fliers Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener, who both struggled in relief of Carr last season, will also compete for the gig.

Unit to watch: Minnesota Vikings

Other than perhaps the Steelers, no team with a new starting QB has as much on the line as the Vikings in 2025. With a revived Sam Darnold under center in 2024, Minnesota was one of the league's best teams, posting a 14-3 regular-season record. The core of the team remains in place, which puts pressure on 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy to play at a high level or at least not mess things up.

Running back

Rank Team Rank Team 1 DET 17 LAC 2 ATL 18 LAR 3 PHI 19 NE 4 SF 20 WSH 5 BAL 21 CHI 6 IND 22 MIN 7 GB 23 TEN 8 MIA 24 JAX 9 NO 25 NYG 10 SEA 26 CLE 11 LV 27 CIN 12 TB 28 CAR 13 HOU 29 DEN 14 ARI 30 PIT 15 BUF 31 KC 16 NYJ 32 DAL

The running back position is strong across the NFL, but it's hard to find a better duo than Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. Since the two teamed up in 2023, Lions RBs have produced a league-high 5,960 yards and 57 touchdowns. That's 718 more yards and eight more touchdowns than any other team's RBs. Gibbs led the NFL with 20 TDs in 2024, and Montgomery produced 1,100-plus yards for the sixth season in a row despite missing three games.

Running back remained a low-priority position for Dallas this past offseason. Out is Rico Dowdle and in are Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders and Day 3 rookie Jaydon Blue. Williams has the highest ceiling, but the 25-year-old has struggled badly with efficiency since tearing his right ACL in 2022. Sanders was a nonfactor during two seasons in Carolina, though he showed some juice with 116 yards and two touchdowns in Week 18 last season. It's very possible fifth-rounder Blue sees some serious run as a rookie.

Unit to watch: Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers revamped their RB room this offseason, replacing J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards with Najee Harris and first-round pick Omarion Hampton. Hampton is a big, tough back with three-down ability who figures to immediately slide in as the lead runner. Harris has been reliable on early downs and an innings eater in recent years (he's the only tailback to not miss a game over the past four seasons), though he doesn't offer much as a receiver. His availability for the start of the season is still up in the air, as he hasn't practiced since sustaining an eye injury in a fireworks mishap on July 4.

Wide receiver

Rank Team Rank Team 1 CIN 17 GB 2 PHI 18 ATL 3 TB 19 SEA 4 LAR 20 NO 5 MIN 21 NYG 6 MIA 22 BUF 7 CHI 23 CAR 8 DET 24 TEN 9 DAL 25 CLE 10 WSH 26 NE 11 KC 27 SF 12 LAC 28 NYJ 13 BAL 29 ARI 14 JAX 30 PIT 15 HOU 31 DEN 16 IND 32 LV

There are several good options here, but few teams come close to competing with the Ja'Marr Chase/Tee Higgins pairing. Chase has been great since being drafted in 2021, and he cemented himself as elite in 2024 with league highs in routes, targets, receptions, receiving yards, receiving TDs and end zone targets. He's the first player in league history to reach both 1,700 receiving yards and 17 touchdown catches in a single season. Higgins battled injuries last season, but he still posted a 73-911-10 receiving line in 12 games. Andrei Iosivas and second-year Jermaine Burton provide depth.

Jakobi Meyers (one of 15 players with 800-plus receiving yards each of the past four seasons) is as underrated as they come, but he simply doesn't have much proven help. Tre Tucker, the Raiders' 2023 third-round pick, is the other top veteran returning this season, but he wasn't efficient last season. Despite ranking fourth among receivers in routes run last season, Tucker finished outside the top 50 in catches, yards and TDs. Las Vegas does have some hope for improvement with rookies Jack Bech (second round), Dont'e Thornton Jr. (fourth) and Tommy Mellott (sixth).

Unit to watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A healthy Bucs WR room would've earned the nod for "best," but there is uncertainty surrounding the availability of Chris Godwin, who led the NFL in receptions before a season-ending injury in 2024. Of course, even if he sit outs time, this has the look of a top-end group. Mike Evans (1,000-plus receiving yards in all 11 NFL seasons) is entering his age-32 campaign and seemingly hasn't lost a step. Jalen McMillan (a 2024 third-round pick) scored eight TDs in his final five games of 2024, and the team selected Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka with its first-round pick.

Tight end

Rank Team Rank Team 1 BAL 17 HOU 2 PIT 18 IND 3 LV 19 CIN 4 KC 20 WSH 5 MIN 21 LAR 6 CHI 22 ATL 7 SF 23 TB 8 ARI 24 MIA 9 DET 25 JAX 10 CLE 26 SEA 11 NE 27 CAR 12 DEN 28 NYG 13 BUF 29 TEN 14 PHI 30 LAC 15 GB 31 NO 16 DAL 32 NYJ

A recent survey of league executives, coaches and scouts resulted in Mark Andrews (sixth) and Isaiah Likely (eighth) both ranking among the top 10 tight ends. After a career-high 11 touchdowns last season, Andrews leads all tight ends in scores since 2019 with 48. Likely's usage has been limited by Andrews' presence, but he's one of 17 tight ends with 30-plus catches each of the past three seasons. Likely had surgery at the end of July for a small fracture in his foot, but Baltimore hasn't ruled him out playing in Week 1.

Second-round rookie Mason Taylor could make this designation look foolish, but there very well could be a lengthier learning curve here for the 21-year-old. Jason Taylor's son will have a lot of pressure to deliver, as the Jets' fallback options (Jeremy Ruckert, Stone Smartt and Zack Kuntz) haven't made much of an impact in the pros.

Unit to watch: Miami Dolphins

Welcome back, Darren Waller. After ending his one-year retirement in July, Waller was traded to Miami as the team's replacement for Jonnu Smith. Once one of the league's top tight ends, Waller is obviously a bit of a lottery ticket since he's 32 and struggled with durability when we last saw him (he hasn't played more than 12 games in a season since 2020). Of course, with Julian Hill and Pharaoh Brown as his top competition, Waller has an easy path to snaps and targets in an offense that sees a ton of two-high looks.

Offensive line

Rank Team Rank Team 1 PHI 17 DAL 2 DEN 18 LV 3 CHI 19 CAR 4 MIN 20 NE 5 TEN 21 NYJ 6 BAL 22 NO 7 LAR 23 WSH 8 TB 24 CLE 9 ATL 25 ARI 10 GB 26 PIT 11 BUF 27 SEA 12 SF 28 NYG 13 LAC 29 HOU 14 KC 30 MIA 15 IND 31 CIN 16 DET 32 JAX

Another season, another elite Eagles offensive line. It starts with arguably the league's top tackle duo of Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson. Mailata ranked among the top tackles in Pro Football Focus grade, pass block win rate and run block win rate in both 2023 and 2024. Johnson is now 35 but hasn't lost a step, ranking top 10 among tackles in pass and run block win rate last season. Cam Jurgens was solid as Jason Kelce's replacement at center last season. Landon Dickerson is one of the league's best guards, though he sustained a meniscus injury to his right knee in a preseason practice and is considered week to week. The only other concern is at right guard, as Matt Pryor and Tyler Steen are among those competing to replace Mekhi Becton.

Offensive line remains a massive problem area for the Jaguars and perhaps the worst situation in the NFL. Walker Little and Anton Harrison both posted poor pass block win rate marks in the past two seasons and are expected to be back as the team's starting tackles. The interior will have a bit of a new look, as incumbent left guard Ezra Cleveland will be joined by newcomers in center Robert Hainsey and right guard Patrick Mekari. Perhaps third-round rookie Wyatt Milum will make an impact, but it's hard to imagine this group making much of a leap.

Unit to watch: Detroit Lions

Best in this category one year ago, the Lions will need to overcome some adversity this offseason. Detroit said goodbye to standout center Frank Ragnow (retirement) and right guard Kevin Zeitler (free agency) during the offseason. Graham Glasgow (last season's starting left guard) is now a contender to start at center, leaving the likes of 2024 sixth-rounder Christian Mahogany, second-round rookie Tate Ratledge, Trystan Colon and Kayode Awosika as the top contenders to start at the two guard spots.

Interior defensive line

Rank Team Rank Team 1 SEA 17 NYJ 2 ARI 18 CHI 3 IND 19 CIN 4 TEN 20 TB 5 MIN 21 GB 6 NYG 22 DAL 7 DEN 23 DET 8 PIT 24 CLE 9 LAR 25 JAX 10 NE 26 WSH 11 BAL 27 ATL 12 KC 28 HOU 13 PHI 29 NO 14 CAR 30 LV 15 BUF 31 LAC 16 MIA 32 SF

A contender for this honor one year ago, the Seahawks remain stacked up front with Leonard Williams leading the way. Williams is still playing at a superstar level at 31, as he led all interior linemen with 11 sacks and ranked fourth with 35 pass rush wins last season. Jarran Reed (4.5 sacks in 2024) and Johnathan Hankins are also back. And 2024 first-round pick Byron Murphy II is a candidate for a second-year leap after a solid rookie showing.

Maliek Collins and Javon Hargrave signed elsewhere this offseason, and the 49ers' only impact additions were draft picks Alfred Collins (second round) and CJ West (fourth). Jordan Elliott (a rotational player) tops the depth chart, and Kevin Givens, Evan Anderson and Kalia Davis all played less than 30% of the team's defensive snaps last season. The 49ers figure to add more help and/or move Yetur Gross-Matos and Sam Okuayinonu inside more often.

Unit to watch: Arizona Cardinals

A clear weakness for Arizona last season has suddenly become its biggest strength. After finishing 2024 ranked 28th and 20th in pass rush win rate (33.3%) and run stop win rate (29.8%), respectively, Arizona now has serious talent and potential up front. Standout veterans Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell were signed to anchor the interior, with recent first-round picks Darius Robinson (2024) and Walter Nolen III (2025) adding upside. Incumbents Justin Jones, L.J. Collier, Dante Stills and Bilal Nichols will compete for depth roles.

Edge rusher

Rank Team Rank Team 1 PIT 17 SEA 2 NYG 18 NE 3 MIN 19 IND 4 HOU 20 ARI 5 LV 21 NYJ 6 JAX 22 BAL 7 DET 23 DEN 8 LAR 24 CHI 9 CIN 25 KC 10 MIA 26 TB 11 SF 27 GB 12 DAL 28 ATL 13 CLE 29 CAR 14 LAC 30 TEN 15 NO 31 PHI 16 BUF 32 WSH

T.J. Watt has been an All-Pro in each of his past five healthy seasons and has an NFL-high 108 sacks since entering the league in 2017 (only he and Myles Garrett have more than 83). Running mate Alex Highsmith sat out six games last season but remained a full-time player when healthy; his 33.5 sacks over the past four seasons rank 16th in the league. Nick Herbig (5.5 sacks in 13 games) also was terrific in an expanded role.

Dante Fowler Jr., who led the Commanders in sacks (10.5) and pass rush wins (37) last season, signed with Dallas in free agency. Little was done to replace him, with journeymen Deatrich Wise Jr., 36-year-old Von Miller and Jacob Martin brought in to join Dorance Armstrong and Clelin Ferrell. Versatile Frankie Luvu (the only player on the roster who had more than six sacks last season) will once again be key to Washington's pass rush.

Unit to watch: New York Giants

The Giants have a strong case for the top spot in this category. Brian Burns sits seventh in the NFL with 54.5 sacks since entering the league in 2019, while Kayvon Thibodeaux ranks 21st with 17 over the past two seasons. And as if that's not enough, New York used the No. 3 pick this year on Abdul Carter. It's extremely rare for a team to have three first-round picks at the same position, but New York will certainly get creative in finding ways to keep all three busy this season.

Off-ball linebacker

Rank Team Rank Team 1 WSH 17 GB 2 PHI 18 MIN 3 JAX 19 ATL 4 DEN 20 TB 5 DET 21 HOU 6 NYJ 22 CIN 7 NO 23 LV 8 MIA 24 CLE 9 SF 25 SEA 10 KC 26 IND 11 CHI 27 LAC 12 PIT 28 DAL 13 BAL 29 ARI 14 BUF 30 TEN 15 NE 31 CAR 16 NYG 32 LAR

With Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu back, the Commanders pace this category for the second year in a row. Wagner is entering his age-35 season, but he ranked in the top 10 among off-ball LBs in pass rush wins, tackles for loss and QB hits last season. Luvu is the only NFL player with 250-plus tackles and 20-plus sacks over the past three seasons (335 and 21, respectively). The duo combined to play 98.2% of Washington's defensive snaps in 2024.

Rarely a priority for Sean McVay's Rams, this position remains an area of concern, especially following Christian Rozeboom's departure. Career situational player Troy Reeder was vaulted into an every-down role early in 2024 before a hamstring injury ended his season in Week 7. He's back and will compete with veteran newcomer Nate Landman, 2024 UDFA Omar Speights and perhaps fifth-round rookie Chris Paul Jr. for substantial work this season.

Unit to watch: Philadelphia Eagles

GM Howie Roseman and the Super Bowl champion Eagles hit an absolute home run when they signed Zack Baun to a one-year flier last offseason. After totaling 88 tackles in four seasons of being misused in New Orleans, Baun registered 150 tackles (sixth most in the NFL) in 2024 and was awarded a three-year, $51 million extension. Baun is the main man in this unit, but his running mate (at least in the short term) is to be determined. Both Nakobe Dean (recovering from a knee injury) and 2025 first-round pick Jihaad Campbell (recovering from shoulder surgery) could be limited or sit out time to open the season. Recent fifth-round picks Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Smael Mondon Jr. add depth.

Cornerback

Rank Team Rank Team 1 BAL 17 NYG 2 HOU 18 TEN 3 NYJ 19 DAL 4 PHI 20 CLE 5 PIT 21 JAX 6 NE 22 ATL 7 BUF 23 SF 8 CHI 24 MIN 9 KC 25 LAR 10 SEA 26 LAC 11 IND 27 GB 12 DET 28 ARI 13 DEN 29 CIN 14 TB 30 NO 15 WSH 31 LV 16 CAR 32 MIA

Even after losing Brandon Stephens to the Jets during free agency, the Ravens remained in solid shape at cornerback thanks to one of the league's best duos in Marlon Humphrey and 2024 first-round pick Nate Wiggins. Baltimore then went from "solid" to "great" when it signed Jaire Alexander in June. Alexander struggled with injuries during his time in Green Bay, but he has remained an elite player when healthy. With Wiggins and Alexander outside, Humphrey in the slot and veteran Chidobe Awuzie offering quality depth, the Ravens are loaded at corner.

Kendall Fuller and Jalen Ramsey -- Miami's top perimeter corners in 2024 -- both departed this offseason, and the team made minimal efforts to replace them. Artie Burns was initially the lone notable veteran signing, while fifth-rounder Jason Marshall Jr. was the only draft investment. But now, Burns and Kader Kohou are done for the season because of torn ACL injuries. That leaves the likes of 31-year-old Mike Hilton, Jack Jones, Storm Duck and Cam Smith as the team's top options at corner.

Unit to watch: Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars are set to return all three of their top corners from 2024 -- Tyson Campbell, Montaric Brown and slot Jarrian Jones -- but the trio will have significantly more competition for work in 2025. Of course, the big wild card is No. 2 pick Travis Hunter, who is expected to focus primarily on wide receiver. The Jaguars also added standout slot CB Jourdan Lewis and invested a third-round pick in Caleb Ransaw. Their pass defense should be much better than the group that allowed an AFC-worst 61.2 QBR last season.

Safety

Rank Team Rank Team 1 DET 17 TB 2 GB 18 DAL 3 ARI 19 IND 4 HOU 20 NYJ 5 BAL 21 PHI 6 DEN 22 MIA 7 LAC 23 JAX 8 CHI 24 TEN 9 NE 25 CIN 10 MIN 26 LV 11 ATL 27 CAR 12 NO 28 SF 13 LAR 29 CLE 14 SEA 30 BUF 15 PIT 31 KC 16 NYG 32 WSH

Detroit has formed the league's top safety duo by hitting on a pair of recent Day 2 draft picks. Kerby Joseph (2022 third-rounder) has been an every-down player since entering the league, and he took his game to the next level last season. Brian Branch (2023 second-rounder) wasn't far behind, which was an impressive feat as he transitioned from a hybrid slot/safety role as a rookie to more of a prominent safety role in 2024.

Jeremy Chinn (who led the Washington secondary in snaps last season) is gone and is set to be replaced by 30-year-old Will Harris. The ex-Lion and Saint will work opposite 2024 starter Quan Martin, with Percy Butler returning as competition. None of these players have posted a quality Pro Football Focus grade in recent seasons, and Washington did not invest in the position during April's draft.

Unit to watch: Green Bay Packers

Xavier McKinney was a home run acquisition last offseason, as the ex-Giant produced eight interceptions (second most in the NFL) and earned his first All-Pro bid. And 2024 draft selections Javon Bullard (second round) and Evan Williams (fourth) each played substantial roles as rookies and should be featured heavily in a defense that leans on three-safety looks.

Overall

Rank Team Rank Team 1 BLT 17 DAL 2 PHI 18 PIT 3 BUF 19 ARZ 4 KC 20 SF 5 DET 21 SEA 6 MIN 22 IND 7 CIN 23 NYG 8 CHI 24 MIA 9 TB 25 ATL 10 DEN 26 TEN 11 LAC 27 NYJ 12 LAR 28 JAX 13 WAS 29 CAR 14 HST 30 LV 15 GB 31 CLV 16 NE 32 NO

It's no secret the Ravens have yet to earn a Super Bowl appearance in the Lamar Jackson era, but that very well could change this season. Baltimore has perhaps its best roster on paper since it won Super Bowl XLVII. Jackson is obviously the big difference-maker, but he has a ton of help at the skill positions (including Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews and newcomer DeAndre Hopkins) and on the offensive line (led by Ronnie Stanley and Tyler Linderbaum).

The Ravens' defense, which has ranked in the top five leaguewide in sacks each of the past three seasons, returns 10 of its top 11 snap-getters from 2024 (including stars Kyle Hamilton, Marlon Humphrey, Roquan Smith, Kyle Van Noy and Nnamdi Madubuike). They added potential impact players in star corner Jaire Alexander, first-round pick Malaki Starks and second-round pick Mike Green.

Derek Carr's retirement cemented this one, as New Orleans' quarterback situation probably will be quite poor (the hit rate of non-first-round QBs, especially as rookies, is very low). Of course, it's not just about the quarterback. Alvin Kamara is now 30 years old; Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed have some uncertainty after both sat out most of last season because of injuries; and we might not even see Taysom Hill, who is rehabbing a torn ACL at age 35. The Erik McCoy-led offensive line could be serviceable, but it depends on the development and progression of four recent first-round picks, including rookie left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr.

The defense has a few bright spots (Carl Granderson, Chase Young, Justin Reid, Demario Davis and Cameron Jordan), but the latter two are both 36. There are also massive concerns up front and at corner. Unless Tyler Shough proves to be a second-round gem, New Orleans might be selecting its franchise QB with the first pick of the 2026 draft.

Unit to watch: Detroit Lions

It's easy to forget considering how the Lions' season ended (45-31 playoff loss to the Commanders), but they were dominant on both sides of the ball in the regular season. Through Week 12, their defense ranked first in EPA. Then the injuries started to pile up, and they fell to 29th for the rest of the season.

A return to health on defense will be the key to getting that unit back into the "elite" discussion. Superstar Aidan Hutchinson's comeback is obviously massive, and he leads a good front seven that includes DJ Reader, first-round pick Tyleik Williams, Jack Campbell, Alex Anzalone and Alim McNeill (still rehabbing from a torn ACL). D.J. Reed was an impact signing as Terrion Arnold's running mate at corner, and those two join the terrific Brian Branch/Kerby Joseph duo in the secondary.

An elite Lions offense that ranked in the top five in EPA for the past three seasons remains intact, with a solid QB (Jared Goff), good pass catchers (Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta), the aforementioned elite RB duo and a very good offensive line (including tackles Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell to help offset the interior uncertainty). The Eagles have something to say about it, but the Lions certainly have a case as the NFC's best team on paper.