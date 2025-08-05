Open Extended Reactions

The Cleveland Browns are expected to start rookie Shedeur Sanders at quarterback for the team's preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers on Friday, sources told ESPN.

Sanders was selected in the fifth round of this year's draft and was the second quarterback the Browns picked behind Dillon Gabriel, who was taken in the third round. The two rookies have been in a competition for Cleveland's QB1 spot along with veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. Former Pro Bowler Tyler Huntley also signed with the team this week.

Though Sanders has gotten the fewest reps with the team's starters so far at training camp, hamstring injuries to both Pickett and Gabriel, and the age and experience of the 40-year-old Flacco may have paved the way for Sanders' first NFL game action. Flacco has gotten the most reps with the team's starters at camp.

The Browns begin joint practices with the Panthers in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday before facing off in Friday's game.

