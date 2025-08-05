Open Extended Reactions

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith understands the development of the offense will be an ongoing process. But he believes the unit is in a "really good spot" ahead of the preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

"I think we've gotten a lot more comfortable in the scheme," Smith said Tuesday. "We're executing and doing things a lot faster. We're making more adjustments."

Smith, who was traded from Seattle this offseason, is expected to help turn around an offense that ranked near the bottom in nearly every statistical category in 2024. Las Vegas was 29th in points (18.18 per game) and 27th in total yards (303.2 per game).

Through 11 days of camp, he has looked comfortable in offensive coordinator Chip Kelly's system since the start of camp, providing optimism for better results this fall.

He has been efficient and has done a solid job of spreading the ball around to multiple targets, including the team's first-round pick, running back Ashton Jeanty.

Jeanty's contact balance has been on display in the backfield, but his receiving ability has impressed the team, as well.

"Geno realizes already that [Jeanty is] a really natural football player," Raiders coach Pete Carroll said. "He knows he can count on him to make good decisions when he gives him chances."

On Tuesday, Smith completed 22-of-23 passes during the team period, as the offense focused on the short and intermediate passing game.

Smith said he has admired how Kelly has constructed the offense, saying the former Ohio State offensive coordinator makes the game easy for players.

"That's something you appreciate as a quarterback," Smith said.

Smith has developed strong continuity with tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer. Bowers, entering his second season, had another strong practice Tuesday, catching two touchdown passes from Smith in the red zone.

Smith called Bowers a "1 of 1" talent at tight end. He added that Bowers, who recorded 1,194 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie, catches like an X receiver but blocks like a tight end.

"He's got the full gamut of what you want from a tight end," he said.

Even though Mayer has only collected 48 catches for 460 yards in two seasons, it's evident that Kelly plans to use him in a significant way this season, especially in multiple tight end sets.

Earlier in camp, Mayer said this is the best he's felt since entering the league in 2023. The former Notre Dame standout said he was absent for seven weeks last year due to personal reasons.

"We're still adding some stuff into the offense, so there's going to be a lot more 12 [personnel] plays coming in," Mayer said. "...Got a lot of great tight ends in that room. I mean, there's no doubt about it. And why wouldn't we use them? We can block, we can run, we can catch, we can make people miss, things like that."

Among the interesting offensive developments has been the emergence of rookie wideout Dont'e Thornton Jr., who is listed as a starter on the unofficial depth chart. Smith has taken Thornton under his wing and believes the fourth-round pick is gaining more confidence on the field.

Thornton has received first-team reps whenever the Raiders are in 11-personnel (three wide receivers, a tight end and running back). Both players connected on touchdown passes during practices on Saturday and Monday.

"He's only scratching the surface of who he's gonna be," Smith said of Thornton. "He's got all the physical talent in the world."

Smith has also been impressed with third-year wide receiver Tre Tucker, whom he said resembles former Washington Commanders pass catcher Santana Moss.

"I've seen [Tucker in] all of Santana's routes ... He has that mold," he said.

Now, it's unclear whether Smith and the starters will play against the Seahawks at Lumen Field. Carroll, however, said everyone will be ready to go.

"Whenever you get a chance to suit it up, I'm ready to go," Smith said. "It's what I do for a living."