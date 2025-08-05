Jeff Darlington reports on the tight race for the top spot on the Colts QB depth chart. (0:38)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Indianapolis Colts will start Anthony Richardson Sr. in Thursday's preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens, the next step in the team's ongoing quarterback battle between Richardson and Daniel Jones.

Coach Shane Steichen announced the news following the Colts' joint practice Tuesday at the Ravens' training facility, during which both quarterbacks performed impressively against Baltimore's talented defense.

This decision, Steichen said, is merely part of a plan to take a long look at both quarterbacks in practices, joint scrimmages and preseason games before settling on a starter. To that end, Steichen said, Jones will start the team's second preseason game Aug. 16 against the Green Bay Packers in Indianapolis.

Richardson, Steichen said, will see about "a quarter and a half" of action against the Ravens, with Jones expected to play about "half a quarter." The Colts won't play some key starters, so Richardson won't have his full complement of playmakers and offensive linemen. The Ravens are not expected to play their starters, either.

Tuesday's practice didn't necessarily create much separation between the quarterbacks, but it was encouraging.

"I thought there were some really good things being done offensively," Steichen said. "I thought both quarterbacks did some really good things."

Steichen has committed to not rushing the decision and has said he's willing to wait until after the preseason to decide on a starter.

Richardson has been the Colts' starter the past two seasons, but he has struggled with consistency, completing 50.6% of his attempts in his career. He also has been plagued by injuries, missing 17 games with a variety of them.

Jones, meanwhile, was demoted as the New York Giants' starter and subsequently released last season. He signed a one-year, $14 million contract with Indianapolis as he tries to revive his career.