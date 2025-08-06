Open Extended Reactions

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Cardinals are planning on playing quarterback Kyler Murray on Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs in what will be his first preseason action since 2021.

Coach Jonathan Gannon told the team Monday night that the starters would play in this year's preseason, a change from last season when none of the Cardinals' primary starters -- with the exception of then-rookie Marvin Harrison Jr., who played just three snaps -- played in the preseason.

"I think it's the best thing for our team this year, Honestly," Gannon said on Tuesday. "I think we're at a good point with our health. We're at a good point with our development and I think that's this year with our team. It's the best thing to do for our guys."

Last season, Arizona rested the likes of running back James Conner, tight end Trey McBride, wide receivers Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch, the entire offensive line, safeties Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson, and linebackers Zaven Collins and Mack Wilson among others.

Murray's last preseason action, coincidentally, came against the Chiefs four years ago. He had seven drop backs, completed one of four passes for two yards, was sacked twice and ran once for eight yards. He also played in three of the four preseason games as a rookie in 2019.

How much Murray and the starters will play Saturday night is still to be determined, Gannon said.

"We got a plan but that won't get etched into stone until these next three days happen," Gannon said. "Just because you don't know what's going to happen these three days. The health of your team goes into that too, but got kind of a plan in mind.

"But that can change, too, midgame honestly. So, I feel good about it though."

An excitement ran through the Cardinals' meeting room Monday night when Gannon announced Saturday's plans, wide receiver Zay Jones said.

"I think it's good for us to get out there and experience something live, go against someone else besides your own team and have those competitive reps and be able to evaluate it after and then kind of see, 'OK, where are we at as a position group, as a unit, as a team, what do we need to improve on?'" Jones said.

"And it'll be exciting for other guys to get an opportunity to showcase their ability as well."

Jones, who's entering his ninth season, has played in 15 preseason games throughout his career, but didn't play in any of the Cardinals' three last season as he was heading into a five-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

To the 30-year-old Jones, however, there's value in playing in the preseason, especially for younger players.

"I know for myself, initially, asa younger player, as a rookie, those were games that I could look back on and evaluate myself and have that experience," Jones said. "Maybe having some confidence to being like, 'OK, I have done this before.' I remember my initial game being against Minnesota and then Philly and then having those reps.

"That's my personal experience, but each person is different and no one week carries over. So, I think how you utilize it can be beneficial towards you. I think it all comes down to which man it is that decides that."

For Gannon and the rest of the coaching staff, playing starters in the preseason gives them a better opportunity to evaluate them. It's, Gannon said, "the best form of learning where growth can take place."

"I want to see us operate, make sure that we're doing the right things," Gannon said. "And, again, we're not game planning. We're not going to gameplan Kansas City or Denver or Vegas, so it's really kind of about us, and make sure that we're learning from those reps.

"Everybody, not just the ones -- the twos and the threes, as well."