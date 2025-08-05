Open Extended Reactions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle interrupted teammate Fred Warner's interview on NFL Network Tuesday afternoon to break some news that has left him upset with the league.

Kittle crashed the set to "air a grievance" that the league informed teams on Tuesday morning via a memo that it has prohibited the use of ammonia and smelling salts before and during all NFL games.

In the memo, beginning this season, teams are prohibited from "providing or supplying ammonia in any form." That includes ammonia capsules, inhalers, ammonia in a cup and any form of "smelling salts." It applies to the entirety of a game, including pregame activities and halftime, and applies in the locker room and on the sideline.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle sniffs smelling salts during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field in 2021. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

According to the memo, the ban comes as a result of FDA warnings that were issued in 2024.

"In 2024, the FDA issued a warning to companies that produce commercially available ammonia inhalants (AIs), as well as to consumers about the purchase and use of AAIs, regarding the lack of evidence supporting the safety or efficacy of AIs marketed for improving mental alertness or boosting energy," the memo says. "The FDA noted potential negative effects from AI use. AIs also have the potential to mask certain neurological signs and symptoms, including some potential signs of concussion.

"As a result, the NFL Head, Neck and Spine Committee recommended prohibiting the use of AIs for any purpose during NFL play."

A few hours after that memo was received in San Francisco, Kittle popped into an NFL Network set at the team's facility while Warner was talking about the upcoming season.

"I honestly just came up here to air a grievance," Kittle said. "Our team got a memo today that smelling salts and ammonia packets were made illegal in the NFL, and I've been distraught all day."

Kittle went on to say that he is a regular user of smelling salts, taking them for a boost of energy before every offensive drive, noting, "I miss those already."

The ninth-year tight end went on to joke that the memo was upsetting enough for him to think about calling it a career.

"I considered retirement," Kittle said, jokingly. "We have got to figure out a middle ground here, guys. Somebody help me out. Somebody come up with a good idea. That's all I had to get out there. Get that off my chest."