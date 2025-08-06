Jerry Jones says he's not confident Micah Parsons will be on the field when the Cowboys open the season against the Eagles. (0:38)

OXNARD, Calif. -- Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is not confident Pro Bowl edge rusher Micah Parsons will be available for the Sept. 4 season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"No, absolutely not," Jones said after Tuesday's joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams. "A big part of that is his decision. How would I know that?"

Parsons made a trade request five days ago that Jones dismissed as part of the negotiation toward a multiyear agreement between the two sides. Since then, Jones has not spoken with Parsons -- at one point before practice they were a mere 7 yards apart -- and there have been no discussions between the team and Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta.

Jones was asked when the urgency for a deal would increase, and he eventually said, "I'm urgent."

Parsons is under contract for this season on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal, set to make $21.324 million. Over the weekend, Jones alluded to Dak Prescott and DeMarcus Lawrence playing on the final years of their contracts or on the franchise tag without issue. The Cowboys eventually reached deals on mega-extensions with both players.

Parsons has been taking part in the walk-throughs each day, but not in any drills. He spent a portion of Tuesday's workout talking to former Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth, who has been something of a mentor to him over the years.

He has not spoken to the media since delivering his trade request.

In March, Jones believed he and Parsons had reached an agreement on a deal when it came to the contract length, guarantees and overall money, saying the offer was worth "a hell of a lot more than you think I did." Jones also referred to "guaranteeing somebody almost $200 million."

Parsons asked the Cowboys to contact Mulugheta, and things have been at a stalemate since.

Asked if Parsons needs to reach out to him, Jones said, "Y'all are getting what's in the mind or what's in the said. This is a good time. He's subject matter. What it is is what it is. We'll work through it, or we will not work through it."