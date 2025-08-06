Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn was held out of Wednesday's joint practice against the Cleveland Browns after being involved in a car accident on the way to Bank of America Stadium.

The 2024 Pro Bowl selection was evaluated by the team's medical staff and no one involved in the incident was transported by emergency medical personnel.

A team source noted that Horn, 25, who was at practice in street clothes, is fine.

The accident happened at the corner of Mint and Morehead Streets in downtown Charlotte. There was heavy rain in the area at the time of the crash.

Coach Dave Canales will address the situation after practice.

The Panthers signed Horn to a $100 million contract extension earlier this offseason, which at the time made him the league's highest-paid cornerback. Horn was the eighth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft by the Panthers out of South Carolina.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.