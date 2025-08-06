Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Giants star wide receiver Malik Nabers didn't participate in the final few periods of practice Wednesday, saying it's part of "the process" he has to follow. He also didn't think there was any reason to sound the alarm.

Nabers sat out in the spring because of a toe problem. He left a practice earlier this summer after landing on his shoulder. But he has been out there every day at training camp, including during the first half of practice on Wednesday.

"I'm doing fine. The coaches and the training staff have this process they want me to do to be that has me being healthy when we're ready to play," Nabers said after practice. "So I just have to do my job and follow the plan that they put in here.

"Just part of the plan."

Nabers can be seen before and during practice regularly working on his toe. He admitted being in constant contact with the trainers.

When he's been on the field playing wide receiver, the toe or any other affected body part hasn't been evident. Nabers has consistently made big plays this summer, especially down the field.

The second-year receiver actually believes he's only gotten better after a breakout rookie season when he caught 109 passes for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns. He seems confident none of these minor injuries will limit his production this season. It hasn't slowed him at all this summer.

"I don't think it has been affecting me. I'm still continuing to make plays, still continuing to feel good when I'm out there," Nabers said. "Some days are better than normal. For now, ... I'm feeling great."

The Giants play their first preseason game Saturday against the Buffalo Bills. Coach Brian Daboll hasn't indicated whether Nabers and his starters will get into the contest. Nabers said it's up to Daboll to determine when and if he gets into preseason action. He's open to whatever the coach decides.

If the Giants' starters play on Saturday or at any point this preseason, expect Nabers to be involved. He has quickly become starter Russell Wilson's favorite target.

It didn't take Wilson long to notice the talent. The veteran quarterback noted at his introductory press conference he was watching film on Nabers and came away extremely impressed.

Wilson raved again on Wednesday about Nabers' explosiveness. He believes that and his instincts are rare. Rare enough for him to be recognized as one of the top receivers in the NFL, up there with the likes of players such as Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase.

"There are only so many people in the world that can do it like he can," Wilson said of Nabers. "I think he's one of the best in the world to do it."

Nabers has already proved to be a special player. He was the Giants' No. 1 receiver and reached the Pro Bowl as a rookie.

Wilson thinks the future is even brighter. Nabers is only getting better.

"He's going into his second year of it all," Wilson said. "It's all fresh and new, but he's definitely experienced in how he views the game, his mentality, attacking the ball in the air. You guys have seen all the explosive plays he's made down the field and even underneath. It's going to be a special thing. I'm excited to play with him obviously."