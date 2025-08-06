What is NFL strength of schedule? 2025 rankings by team

Open Extended Reactions

Every spring, a team of NFL executives pieces together an 18-week, 272-game schedule for the upcoming NFL season. The schedule makers consider multiple factors to ensure competitive balance, including bye weeks, travel and potential scheduling conflicts. They also use a rotation system to make sure each team plays one another at least once every four years.

The schedule makers create thousands of possible slates before settling on the final version.

With Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season fast approaching, let's take a look at each of the 32 teams' schedules and examine the strength of schedule for every team.

Who makes the NFL schedule?

A team led by NFL executive vice president of media distribution Hans Schroeder, NFL vice president of broadcasting planning Michael North, and NFL vice president of broadcast operations Onnie Bose create the NFL schedule.

What must each team's schedule include?

All 32 teams' 17-game schedule must have:

▪︎ Six games against divisional opponents (two games per team, one at home and one on the road)

▪︎ Four games against teams from a division within its conference (two games at home and two on the road)

▪︎ Four games against teams from a division in the other conference (two games at home and two on the road)

▪︎ Two games against teams from the two remaining divisions in its own conference (one game at home and one on the road)

▪︎ A game against a nonconference opponent from a division that the team is not scheduled to play

What determines a team's strength of schedule?

A team's strength of schedule is primarily determined by the combined winning percentage of its opponents from the previous season.

Which team has the strongest schedule in 2025?

With a combined opponent winning percentage of .574 (166-123) during the 2024 season, the New York Giants have the strongest schedule in 2025.

Which team has the weakest schedule in 2025?

With a combined opponent winning percentage of .415 (120-169) during the 2024 season, the San Francisco 49ers have the weakest schedule in 2025.

Ranking every team's 2025 strength of schedule

1. New York Giants, .574

▪︎ Opponents' combined 2024 record: 166-123

▪︎ Schedule includes 10 2024 playoff teams

2. Detroit Lions, .571

▪︎ Opponents' combined 2024 record: 165-124

▪︎ Schedule includes 11 2024 playoff teams

3. Chicago Bears, .571

▪︎ Opponents' combined 2024 record: 165-124

▪︎ Schedule includes 10 2024 playoff teams

4. Philadelphia Eagles, .561

▪︎ Opponents' combined 2024 record: 162-127

▪︎ Schedule includes 11 2024 playoff teams

5. Dallas Cowboys, .557

▪︎ Opponents' combined 2024 record: 161-128

▪︎ Schedule includes 10 2024 playoff teams

6. Minnesota Vikings, .557

▪︎ Opponents' combined 2024 record: 161-128

▪︎ Schedule includes nine 2024 playoff teams

7. Green Bay Packers, .557

▪︎ Opponents' combined 2024 record: 161-128

▪︎ Schedule includes nine 2024 playoff teams

8. Washington Commanders, .550

▪︎ Opponents' combined 2024 record: 159-130

▪︎ Schedule includes eight 2024 playoff teams

9. Baltimore Ravens, .533

▪︎ Opponents' combined 2024 record: 154-135

▪︎ Schedule includes nine 2024 playoff teams

10. Pittsburgh Steelers, .526

▪︎ Opponents' combined 2024 record: 152-137

▪︎ Schedule includes seven 2024 playoff teams

11. Kansas City Chiefs, .522

▪︎ Opponents' combined 2024 record: 151-138

▪︎ Schedule includes 10 2024 playoff teams

12. Los Angeles Chargers, .522

▪︎ Opponents' combined 2024 record: 151-138

▪︎ Schedule includes nine 2024 playoff teams

13. Cleveland Browns, .519

▪︎ Opponents' combined 2024 record: 150-139

▪︎ Schedule includes eight 2024 playoff teams

14. Cincinnati Bengals, .509

▪︎ Opponents' combined 2024 record: 147-142

▪︎ Schedule includes nine 2024 playoff teams

15. Denver Broncos, .505

▪︎ Opponents' combined 2024 record: 146-143

▪︎ Schedule includes eight 2024 playoff teams

16. Las Vegas Raiders, .502

▪︎ Opponents' combined 2024 record: 145-144

▪︎ Schedule includes nine 2024 playoff teams

17. Los Angeles Rams, .491

▪︎ Opponents' combined 2024 record: 142-147

▪︎ Schedule includes five 2024 playoff teams

18. Houston Texans, .481

▪︎ Opponents' combined 2024 record: 139-150

▪︎ Schedule includes seven 2024 playoff teams

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, .481

▪︎ Opponents' combined 2024 record: 139-150

▪︎ Schedule includes five 2024 playoff teams

20. Atlanta Falcons, .478

▪︎ Opponents' combined 2024 record: 138-151

▪︎ Schedule includes six 2024 playoff teams

21. Miami Dolphins, .474

▪︎ Opponents' combined 2024 record: 137-152

▪︎ Schedule includes seven 2024 playoff teams

22. Seattle Seahawks, .474

▪︎ Opponents' combined 2024 record: 137-152

▪︎ Schedule includes seven 2024 playoff teams

23. Buffalo Bills, .467

▪︎ Opponents' combined 2024 record: 135-154

▪︎ Schedule includes six 2024 playoff teams

24. Jacksonville Jaguars, .467

▪︎ Opponents' combined 2024 record: 135-154

▪︎ Schedule includes six 2024 playoff teams

25. Indianapolis Colts, .464

▪︎ Opponents' combined 2024 record: 134-155

▪︎ Schedule includes seven 2024 playoff teams

26. New York Jets, .460

▪︎ Opponents' combined 2024 record: 133-156

▪︎ Schedule includes six 2024 playoff teams

27. Arizona Cardinals, .457

▪︎ Opponents' combined 2024 record: 132-157

▪︎ Schedule includes five 2024 playoff teams

28. Carolina Panthers, .457

▪︎ Opponents' combined 2024 record: 132-157

▪︎ Schedule includes five 2024 playoff teams

29. Tennessee Titans, .450

▪︎ Opponents' combined 2024 record: 130-159

▪︎ Schedule includes six 2024 playoff teams

30. New England Patriots, .429

▪︎ Opponents' combined 2024 record: 124-165

▪︎ Schedule includes five 2024 playoff teams

31. New Orleans Saints, .419

▪︎ Opponents' combined 2024 record: 121-168

▪︎ Schedule includes four 2024 playoff teams

32. San Francisco 49ers, .415

▪︎ Opponents' combined 2024 record: 120-169

▪︎ Schedule includes four 2024 playoff teams

