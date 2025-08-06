Get a whiff of this: NFL players can use own smelling salts (0:51)

NFL players can breathe easy again. Despite confusion surrounding a league memo sent to clubs on Tuesday, players will still be able to whiff smelling salts during games this season, as long as they bring their own stash.

ESPN obtained a message from the NFL Players Association sent to players Wednesday night that indicated the union sought clarification on the league's ammonia ban and received confirmation it only applied to clubs providing ammonia to players.

"We were not notified of this club policy change before the memo was sent out," the union's message said. "To clarify, this policy does not prohibit player use of these substances, but rather it restricts clubs from providing or supplying them in any form. The NFL has confirmed this to us."

On Tuesday, the NFL sent a memo to all 32 clubs that stated "clubs are prohibited from providing or supplying ammonia in any form at NFL games" for the 2025 season.

The memo indicated the NFL's head, neck and spine committee made the recommendation for the ban because the FDA issued a warning in 2024 about the negative effects of ammonia inhalants, including "the potential to mask certain neurologic signs and symptoms, including some potential signs of concussion."

"This prohibition applies to all club personnel (including but not limited to team physicians, athletic trainers, strength and conditioning coaches and coaches or other personnel)," the memo continued. "The prohibition applies through the entirety of all NFL games, including during all pregame activities, and halftime, and applies on the sideline and in stadium locker rooms."

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David publicly mourned the loss of smelling salts because they interpreted the memo to mean an all-out ban on using them during games.

"I don't know what I'm going to do," David told NFL host Kay Adams.

"I've been distraught all day," Kittle told the NFL Network.

On Wednesday, the players' union sought clarification from the league office on whether or not the memo's ban extended to players supplying their own smelling salts for games.