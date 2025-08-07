WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. Va. -- On the last day of practice for the Houston Texans in West Virginia, the injury bug struck.

During a scrimmage at the Greenbrier Resort, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson went to tackle wideout John Metchie III. After making contact, Gardner-Johnson fell to the ground; he was unable move his lower right leg and writhed in pain as the entire practice fell silent. Players and coaches eventually surrounded Gardner-Johnson, and the medical staff helped him get on the cart. Gardner-Johnson was unable to put any pressure on his right leg.

The Texans traded their 2022 first-rounder, left guard Kenyon Green, to the Philadelphia Eagles for Gardner-Johnson in March. The deal included a pick swap, with the Eagles getting a 2026 fifth-round pick and the Texans getting a 2026 sixth-rounder. Gardner-Johnson was supposed to replace their 2024 starting safety Eric Murray, who joined the Jacksonville Jaguars on a three-year, $22.5 million deal in free agency.

This could potentially be a devastating blow to a secondary full of ball hawks that had All-Pro cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., cornerback Kamari Lassiter, safety Calen Bullock and nickel Jalen Pitre, who led the Texans to the second-most interceptions last season (19). Gardner-Johnson's 18 career interception was supposed to fit seamlessly.

Also adding Gardner-Johnson, who had six interceptions in 2024 (tied for third most), was supposed to elevate a defense that ranked sixth in passing yards allowed (201 yards per game) and 13th in scoring defense (21.9) last season even higher.

With Gardner-Johnson potentially out for a while, the Texans will lean on safety M.J. Stewart or safety Russ Yeast to replace him. Also, Pitre has experience at safety, as he played it from 2022 to '23. The wild card is Jimmie Ward, who is currently on the physically unable to perform list and had legal issues in June.

Ward was arrested in Montgomery County, Texas, allegedly for family violence following an incident in Magnolia. The NFL is going through its legal process to determine whether there will be a disciplinary action taken against Ward.