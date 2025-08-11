Open Extended Reactions

Of course, the goal for every NFL team is to win now. But a few franchises are also focused on the long term. In our annual Future Power Rankings, we ranked which teams are primed to be among the league's best over the next three seasons (2025 through 2027).

To do so, we asked our panel of experts -- analysts Ben Solak, Louis Riddick, Aaron Schatz and Seth Walder -- to rate each team's quarterback situation, remaining (non-QB) roster makeup, front office and coaching staff using this scale:

100: A+ (elite)

90-99: A (great)

80-89: B (very good)

70-79: C (average)

51-69: D (very bad)

50 and below: F (disastrous)

After averaging the results from the panelists, each of the four categories was weighted to create the overall score: quarterback (20%), roster (30%), front office (25%) and coaching (25%). The result is a comprehensive ranking based on how well each team is positioned for the future. Our experts then picked out reasons for optimism, reasons to worry, crucial stats/nuggets to know and one bold prediction for all 32 franchises.

Jump to a team:

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN

CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND

JAX | KC | LV | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN

NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF

SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Note: Overall scores are rounded to the nearest 10th of a point.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Overall score: 92.6

Category Score NFL

rank Overall roster (minus QB) 97.3 1 Quarterback 87 8 Coaching 87 10 Front office 97.3 1

Reason for hope: Over the past few seasons, no team has made better personnel moves than Philadelphia. Its young core is also one of the best, and the Eagles' propensity for signing early contracts means they can actually pay all of these guys. If they strike gold on young defenders for a second draft in a row, they'll be ready to repeat. -- Solak

Reason for concern: Nick Sirianni revamped his coaching staff in 2024 and the benefits were amazing -- the league's No. 2 scoring defense (17.8 points allowed per game), the No. 6 scoring offense (26.7 points per game) and a Super Bowl title. What concerns me is the depth along the defensive line, a unit that dominated last season, with the departures of Milton Williams and Josh Sweat via free agency. Furthermore, do they have a long-term answer at outside cornerback opposite phenom Quinyon Mitchell? -- Riddick

Nugget to know: If we look at their top 12 defensive players (starting lineups for both base and nickel), the Eagles project to have the NFL's youngest defense this season. Zack Baun will be the only starter over the age of 26. -- Schatz

Bold prediction: The Eagles will trade wide receiver A.J. Brown before the 2027 season. It will be a shock -- Brown will be coming off two more seasons of exceptional play and will be considered a major asset for the win-now team that acquires him -- but general manager Howie Roseman will decide to move on and get draft assets for him before Brown's decline sets in. -- Walder

2. Baltimore Ravens

Overall score: 92.1

Category Score NFL

rank Overall roster (minus QB) 91 2 Quarterback 96.8 3 Coaching 89.8 6 Front office 92 2

Reason for hope: A long track record of excellent drafting and an all-world quarterback in Lamar Jackson make the Ravens' future very bright. To boot, they have perhaps the NFL's best defensive player in safety Kyle Hamilton, and that is about as big of a cherry on top a team can have. -- Solak

Reason for concern: Last season, I was worried about the offensive line's ability to continue to drive the dominant force that is the Ravens' rushing attack. But all it did was finish top five in run block win rate (74%) and pass block win rate (69.8%), and Derrick Henry tied for the league lead in rushing touchdowns (16). Going forward, the concern is about the team's postseason headspace, and whether the Ravens can collectively play their best football when the stakes are the highest. Everything else is in place from a roster construction standpoint. -- Riddick

Nugget to know: The Ravens will have seven former first-round picks starting on their defense this season, ranging from the 29-year-old nickel Marlon Humphrey (2017) to rookie safety Malaki Starks (2025), who turns 22 in November. -- Schatz

Bold prediction: After three seasons in the league, Nate Wiggins will sign a market-setting contract extension for cornerbacks during the 2027 offseason. He had a strong rookie campaign, allowing 0.9 yards per coverage snap (better than average) and minus-28 EPA allowed as the nearest defender (best among all outside corners), per NFL Next Gen Stats. -- Walder

3. Kansas City Chiefs

Overall score: 89.5

Category Score NFL

rank Overall roster (minus QB) 83.75 7 Quarterback 98.5 1 Coaching 95.3 1 Front office 83.5 6

Reason for hope: When you have quarterback Patrick Mahomes, your future is bright no matter what. A healthy season from wide receiver Rashee Rice and continued emergence from Xavier Worthy would help, but it is worth wondering how many more seasons are left with coach Andy Reid. -- Solak

Reason for concern: What worries me are the perimeter targets. While I believe tight end Travis Kelce will have a bounce-back season, this is the end of the road for him, and the Chiefs will need to be smart with his usage. Will Worthy become the dominant downfield threat at receiver that they desperately need to take this offense to another level? Furthermore, will guys like Rice, Hollywood Brown and rookie Jalen Royals become the kind of players that can be productive enough for Mahomes and Reid to win more Super Bowls? -- Riddick

Nugget to know: Although the Chiefs have an older offense (sixth in snap-weighted age last season at 27.3), they have a young defense (28th in snap-weighted age last season at 25.7). -- Schatz

Bold prediction: Rice will record consecutive 1,200-yard seasons. After a promising rookie season, a sophomore campaign that was cut short due to a knee injury and then a 2025 season that could include a suspension, Rice will finally put up big totals starting in 2026 -- and won't stop. -- Walder

4. Buffalo Bills

Overall score: 87.7

Category Score NFL

rank Overall roster (minus QB) 86 6 Quarterback 97.5 2 Coaching 88 8 Front office 81.8 9

Reason for hope: Buffalo's offensive core has blossomed around quarterback Josh Allen -- running back James Cook, offensive tackles Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown, along with wideout Khalil Shakir -- and the team just doled out big contracts for ascending young defenders Greg Rousseau, Christian Benford and Terrel Bernard. Of course, having Allen helps a lot. -- Solak

Reason for concern: The pass defense needs work. Particularly, the Bills need to get off the field on third-and-long and keep teams from picking up crucial first downs when they put the ball in the air. Bobby Babich's defense ranked 29th in first downs allowed (356) and third-down conversions (43.8%). The addition of veteran edge rusher Joey Bosa and the drafting of Landon Jackson should make the pass rush more formidable. The key to it all may well be the development and effectiveness of first-round cornerback Maxwell Hairston, who has blazing speed and raw physical skills. -- Riddick

Nugget to know: The 2020-24 Bills had the highest average DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) of any team since 1978 that didn't make it to at least one Super Bowl. (The 2020-24 Ravens rank second.) -- Schatz

Bold prediction: The Bills will win the Super Bowl. The 2025 and 2026 postseasons will disappoint the Bills Mafia yet again, but thanks to a bit of a youth movement and a stalwart offensive line, Buffalo will finally be able to get over the top and win it all in 2027. -- Walder

5. Detroit Lions

Overall score: 87.2

Category Score NFL

rank Overall roster (minus QB) 90.3 3 Quarterback 84.5 12 Coaching 86.8 12 Front office 86.3 4

Reason for hope: The Lions lost both coordinators this offseason, but Dan Campbell is one of the most trustworthy coaches in the league when it comes to elevating his team despite obstacles. Few teams can measure up against Detroit's offensive targets, but don't sleep on a defensive core of edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, defensive tackle Alim McNeill, cornerback Terrion Arnold and safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph. -- Solak

Reason for concern: The low-hanging fruit is the amount of coaching brain power that walked out of the facility, with former coordinators Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson earning head coaching jobs this offseason. But I'll go in a different, yet familiar direction with Detroit: pass rush. Once again, the Lions were near the bottom of the league in pass rush win rate (35.4%) and sacks (37). It is an absolute must that Hutchinson returns to pre-injury form and first-round defensive tackle Tyleik Williams finds success at rushing inside. -- Riddick

Nugget to know: By snap-weighted age last season, Detroit had the fourth-oldest offense (27.7) but the fourth-youngest defense (25.6). -- Schatz

Bold prediction: Hutchinson will win two Defensive Player of the Year awards between now and 2027. Before he was injured in 2024, he put up a 35% pass rush win rate over five games. No qualifying player even reached 27%, let alone 35%. -- Walder

6. Green Bay Packers

Overall score: 86.2

Category Score NFL

rank Overall roster (minus QB) 86.8 5 Quarterback 86 9 Coaching 88.8 7 Front office 83.3 7

Reason for hope: As the NFL's youngest team last season, Green Bay would probably take the top spot in a ranking that looks at where teams will stand 10 years from now. Few teams deserve more trust for their drafting and development, and the recent willingness to take bigger free agent swings is a feather in the Packers' cap as well. -- Solak

Reason for concern: My concern is with the health/availability/consistency at wide receiver. It has been a combination of these factors that has kept this team from fully exploding on the scene. Specifically, Green Bay needs Christian Watson to return from his ACL injury and be better than ever. It also needs Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks to reduce their drops (combined for 18 in 2024) and for rookie first-rounder Matthew Golden to have an immediate impact. -- Riddick

Nugget to know: To expound on Ben's point, the Packers were the youngest team last season by snap-weighted age (25.3 years). They had the youngest offense (25.0), second-youngest defense (25.5) and fourth-youngest special teams (25.4). -- Schatz

Bold prediction: Tucker Kraft will finish the season as a top-four tight end in fantasy. Kraft's 2024 breakout included 50 receptions for 707 receiving yards and the highest YAC score among tight ends. The ascension will continue into 2027. -- Walder

7. Denver Broncos

Overall score: 85

Category Score NFL

rank Overall roster (minus QB) 88 4 Quarterback 77.8 19 Coaching 91.8 3 Front office 80.3 12

Reason for hope: The Broncos look like they have a solid starting quarterback in Bo Nix and have arguably the NFL's best offensive line and best defense, led by star cornerback Pat Surtain II. What a turnaround for coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton. -- Solak

Reason for concern: Do the running backs have the ability to provide the physical, rugged presence that is needed in December and January, when the run game becomes a focus? The combination of J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey and Audric Estime has to improve on the Broncos' 1.63 yards after first contact per rush (25th in 2024). If this group gets going, Denver can challenge Kansas City for the AFC West title. -- Riddick

Nugget to know: Denver's offensive line ranked No. 1 in both pass block win rate (73.8%) and run block win rate (74.9%) last season, but it's a bit older than most other lines, ranging in age from guard Quinn Meinerz (27) to tackle Garett Bolles (33). -- Schatz

Bold prediction: Nix will lose his starting job during the 2027 season, which will be his last as a Bronco. There's optimism around him now, but there's reason to be skeptical in the long term. As a rookie, his rushing led him to be decent efficiency-wise. But he ranked 28th in completion percentage over expectation (minus-2.4%) and 22nd in yards per dropback (6.16) despite playing behind a top-tier offensive line. The roster around him is great now, but it won't always be. -- Walder

8. Houston Texans

Overall score: 84.1

Category Score NFL

rank Overall roster (minus QB) 83 8 Quarterback 86 9 Coaching 86.8 12 Front office 81.3 10

Reason for hope: The Texans have won two playoff games in two seasons under coach DeMeco Ryans, and they're still getting better. Their young secondary core is peerless throughout the league, they made a big change at offensive coordinator to improve their pass protection and added new targets for quarterback C.J. Stroud in the draft. Look out! -- Solak

Reason for concern: I am still worried about the offensive line overall, both in the run and pass game. The Texans traded away by far their best lineman in Laremy Tunsil, and they didn't replace him with anyone close to his level. The unit was among the worst in the NFL in both pass block win rate (57.7%) and run block win rate (68.1%) in 2024, and the effect it had on Stroud can't be denied. -- Riddick

Nugget to know: The Texans are looking for receiving help beyond superstar Nico Collins. They hope they'll get a lot out of 2025 draft picks Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. Tank Dell is probably out for the season, while the other young receivers, Xavier Hutchinson and John Metchie III, tied for 106th out of 116 wide receivers in the ESPN receiver scores last season. -- Schatz

Bold prediction: Dell, who suffered a major knee injury that has required multiple surgeries, will not only still be with the Texans in 2027 (his contract runs through 2026), but he will reach stardom and record at least 1,100 receiving yards. He put up above-average open scores in each of his first two seasons. -- Walder

9. San Francisco 49ers

Overall score: 83.5

Category Score NFL

rank Overall roster (minus QB) 79.8 11 Quarterback 82.3 13 Coaching 92.8 2 Front office 79.3 14

Reason for hope: With a strong coaching staff and a track record of getting great play out of their rookie contract picks, the 49ers still have a rosy future despite the roster reload. Just how good they are down the stretch will come down to these past two draft classes, from which many players have been thrust into starting roles. -- Solak

Reason for concern: I was worried about the wide receivers room a year ago, and that continues to be the case, with Brandon Aiyuk coming off a torn ACL and roster turnover (Deebo Samuel now in Washington). But the defensive line, what was once the heartbeat of this team, has had to be rebuilt and restocked. Yes, they still have Nick Bosa, but he is surrounded by three rookie linemen. Coordinator Robert Saleh returns in 2025 to get these new/young prospects up to speed quickly and improve a defense that finished 29th in points allowed (25.6) in 2024. -- Riddick

Nugget to know: The 49ers led all offenses in snap-weighted age last season (28 years). The only offensive starters younger than 27 this season will be quarterback Brock Purdy (26), guard Dominick Puni (25) and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (25). -- Schatz

Bold prediction: The 49ers will use their first-round pick on a tackle as they attempt to replace All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams, who will retire after the 2026 season. San Francisco is the only team currently over the cap in 2027 (per OverTheCap.com), so the draft is the most likely spot to land Williams' replacement. -- Walder

10. Washington Commanders

Overall score: 83.2

Category Score NFL

rank Overall roster (minus QB) 79.5 13 Quarterback 92.5 5 Coaching 81.3 16 Front office 82 8

Reason for hope: In quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Commanders have one of the best future-ensuring players in the league. The roster is studded with veteran stopgaps, so drafting and developing are a must over the next two seasons if they're to rise in the future power rankings. -- Solak

Reason for concern: There is no greater concern for me than the skill position quality surrounding Daniels. The Commanders do not have anyone on the roster who can come close to providing the kind of impact that wideout Terry McLaurin has on the offense and Daniels specifically, which makes the strategy they are taking regarding McLaurin's contract situation more dangerous. The new ownership group has made every correct move since taking over control, and now they must get Daniels better targets. -- Riddick

Nugget to know: The Commanders need to develop young receivers, as their three starters will all be 29 or older this season. They will look for contributions from rookie fourth-round pick Jaylin Lane (age 23) or 2024 third-round pick Luke McCaffrey (age 24). -- Schatz

Bold prediction: A fully refreshed defensive line will give the Commanders the pass rush they will -- at that point -- crave. Dorance Armstrong, Deatrich Wise Jr., Von Miller, Javon Kinlaw and Daron Payne will all be gone by then (Jer'Zhan Newton will still be around, though) and the Commanders will have spent the 2026 and 2027 offseasons investing heavily in a group that can get after the quarterback. They'll rank in the top five in sacks in 2027. -- Walder

11. Minnesota Vikings

Overall score: 82.4

Category Score NFL

rank Overall roster (minus QB) 81.8 10 Quarterback 77.5 20 Coaching 91 5 Front office 78.5 15

Reason for hope: The Vikings certainly have a good future with coach Kevin O'Connell and receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, along with tackles Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill, forming their offensive core. But just how good? That depends on quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who could make or break not just this season, but the next few in Minnesota. -- Solak

Reason for concern: All eyes are on McCarthy in 2025 and beyond. He now has a clear path to assume control of the Vikings' offense and take it to another level after missing the entire 2024 season due to a knee injury. He has all of the physical and mental tools to be a star and has the best coaching staff one could ask for in O'Connell and QB coach Josh McCown. He just needs to do it. -- Riddick

Nugget to know: Edge rusher Dallas Turner, a first-round pick last year, represents the future of Minnesota's pass rush. He disappointed with only three sacks in 2024, but it's not abnormal for a first-round edge to have few sacks as a rookie. Since 2015, 15 different first-round edge rushers had three or fewer sacks as rookies, including players who broke out later like Will McDonald IV (3) and Haason Reddick (2.5). -- Schatz

Bold prediction: The Vikings will have a bottom-five defense in EPA per play. By this point, defensive coordinator Brian Flores will have been poached for another head coaching job and veterans like safety Harrison Smith, defensive tackles Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen and edge Andrew Van Ginkel will have aged out. -- Walder

12. Los Angeles Chargers

Overall score: 82.3

Category Score NFL

rank Overall roster (minus QB) 74.8 20 Quarterback 89.8 6 Coaching 87 10 Front office 80.8 11

Reason for hope: The Chargers' future is secure in quarterback Justin Herbert, but it's the early returns on the drafting expertise of general manager Joe Hortiz, who acquired many impactful rookies last season, that have the Chargers buzzing up the future power rankings. With the same success in this year's class, they'll continue to rise. An elite tackle duo (assuming Rashawn Slater recovers fully from his torn left patellar tendon) helps, too. -- Solak

Reason for concern: The concern remains the same for me in 2025 as it was in 2024, although I'm significantly more optimistic now. Other than rookie Ladd McConkey, the Chargers didn't have a credible threat on the perimeter last season. They went to work this offseason and drafted two dynamic receivers in Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith. Both have exceptional playmaking ability down the field. This should enable Herbert to have the kind of breakout season that puts him in the conversation with the position's elite and puts the Chargers in the hunt for a Super Bowl. -- Riddick

Nugget to know: One position where the Chargers are depending on youth is cornerback. Free agent addition Donte Jackson turns 30 at midseason, but Tarheeb Still is 23 and ranked seventh in coverage DVOA last season. Cam Hart turns 25 in December but was less impressive, ranking 74th out of 93 cornerbacks in coverage DVOA in 2024. -- Schatz

Bold prediction: Offensive tackle Joe Alt will win the Protector of the Year award. The signs are certainly there already: Alt ranked fourth in pass block win rate (94%) and 15th in run block win rate (78%) among tackles as a rookie. -- Walder

13. Los Angeles Rams

Overall score: 82.2

Category Score NFL

rank Overall roster (minus QB) 79.8 11 Quarterback 69 26 Coaching 91.5 4 Front office 86.5 3

Reason for hope: While 37-year-old quarterback Matthew Stafford doesn't move the future power rankings needle much, coach Sean McVay and wide receiver Puka Nacua give this offense a very good floor. No team played more rookies than the Rams last season, and a few of those players -- edge rusher Jared Verse, safety Kamren Kinchens, linebacker Omar Speights -- look like impactful players for years to come. -- Solak

Reason for concern: The young defense and coordinator Chris Shula answered the bell in 2024, ranking in the top 12 in scoring in the second half of the season and developing quality depth for a run in the future. But what concerns me, once again, is the future of Stafford. Jimmy Garoppolo is a capable backup who has had more than his share of durability issues throughout his career, making the QB situation one that will undoubtedly decide the 2025 season and beyond. -- Riddick

Nugget to know: Although the Rams' young defensive front is much lauded, Los Angeles ranked 18th in pass rush win rate (37%) last season. Recently signed nose tackle Poona Ford will be the only projected starter in the front seven older than 27. -- Schatz

Bold prediction: The Rams will be a relative long shot to make the playoffs ... but do it anyway. After a final run with Stafford in 2025, they will reset in 2026 and enter 2027 with a new, young quarterback -- plus a boatload of cap space. They'll make trades for stars to spend that money and get back to the postseason faster than most imagined. -- Walder

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Overall score: 81.7

Category Score NFL

rank Overall roster (minus QB) 82.3 9 Quarterback 80.5 14 Coaching 77.8 22 Front office 86 5

Reason for hope: Few teams draft better than the Buccaneers, who have built a contender from scratch in the post-Tom Brady era. There are reasonable coaching questions -- they're on their third offensive coordinator in three seasons -- and there's not a ton of proven young talent on defense. But this year's draft class might change that. Meanwhile, the offense has all the pieces necessary to be a top-five unit once again. -- Solak

Reason for concern: Baker Mayfield is coming off the best season of his career as measured by yards (4,500), completion percentage (71.4%) and TD passes (41). Heading into 2025, he is on his third different coordinator in as many seasons, as Ben noted. Mayfield said the fact that new OC Josh Grizzard was on the staff in 2024 as pass game coordinator is a positive. But Grizzard has never been a coordinator on any level, and the constant revolving door in Tampa is a concern going forward. -- Riddick

Nugget to know: How much longer can Mike Evans continue to play at a high level? Evans, who turns 32 on Aug. 21, tied for third in ESPN's receiver tracking metrics last season. His running mate Chris Godwin, who is now 29, ranked fifth. -- Schatz

Bold prediction: The Buccaneers will rank first in pass block win rate. They already have a strong offensive line, and they're a relatively young group, too. -- Walder

15. Cincinnati Bengals

Overall score: 79.1

Category Score NFL

rank Overall roster (minus QB) 78.3 14 Quarterback 95.3 4 Coaching 78 21 Front office 68.3 28

Reason for hope: Quarterback Joe Burrow and receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are obvious reasons for optimism. The Bengals' offense has benefited from the emergence of quality secondary options (running back Chase Brown, tight end Mike Gesicki) and the defense has plenty of young players who can hopefully emerge into franchise cornerstones. -- Solak

Reason for concern: I have written about the offensive line for the past two seasons, and I'm going to write about it again. Nothing has changed with this unit regarding its mediocre play. As a unit, it finished 32nd in pass block win rate (50.1%) and 30th in run block win rate (68.2%). The Bengals are spending $86.5 million in 2025 on the WR room, $20 million more than the next closest team, but it won't mean anything if they can't get this OL situation figured out. -- Riddick

Nugget to know: Trey Hendrickson, who will be 31 this season, had 17.5 sacks last season. The rest of the Bengals' defense had only 18.5. -- Schatz

Bold prediction: The Bengals will enter 2027 with better Super Bowl odds than they have ever had in the Burrow era. The reality is that having two elite players at the most important positions in the game -- Burrow and Chase -- always gives this team a chance. That's been true even when there are lackluster parts around them, like the shaky offensive line and a sometimes porous defense. Just due to the nature of randomness, the players around the core likely will be better in a couple of years, and Burrow and Chase will still be in their primes. -- Walder

16. Las Vegas Raiders

Overall score: 77.9

Category Score NFL

rank Overall roster (minus QB) 77 16 Quarterback 75 22 Coaching 81.3 16 Front office 77.8 16

Reason for hope: The Raiders have a veteran duo at coach (Pete Carroll) and quarterback (Geno Smith), but there should still be a few good years there. More significantly, they have tight end Brock Bowers, and no other team has Bowers. If running back Ashton Jeanty delivers on his draft promise, the Raiders should have one of the most dangerous young cores of offensive playmakers by this time next year. -- Solak

Reason for concern: Did the new front office do enough to upgrade a pass defense that ranked 23rd in QBR allowed (57.6), struggled with allowing explosive plays of 20-plus yards during the second half of the season and was 29th in turnovers (13) in 2024? I have concerns about who the playmakers will be in the secondary, although I like rookie corner Darien Porter. Additionally, I have concerns about who else is going to be a force on the defensive line in addition to Maxx Crosby. -- Riddick

Nugget to know: The Raiders lead the NFL in projected cap space for the 2026 season, per OverTheCap.com. But they'll have some important free agents to re-sign, including wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. -- Schatz

Bold prediction: Bowers will break Travis Kelce's single-season receiving yards record by a tight end (1,416). The start to his career needs no introduction: He had 1,194 receiving yards as a rookie, meaning his upside is literally record-breaking potential. -- Walder

17. Arizona Cardinals

Overall score: 77.2

Category Score NFL

rank Overall roster (minus QB) 75.5 18 Quarterback 79.8 15 Coaching 77.3 23 Front office 77 17

Reason for hope: The Cardinals have been pouring early draft picks into their roster over the past few years -- 14 picks total on Days 1 and 2 over the past three seasons. The good young core is in place -- tight end Trey McBride and cornerbacks Garrett Williams and Max Melton -- but they need more ceiling-raisers. With a step forward for offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. this season, they'll take a leap. The addition of Josh Sweat surely will help a defense in need of a ringer pass rusher, too. -- Solak

Reason for concern: After getting the chance to watch this team up close and personal last season, I came away with some concerns about how Harrison was fitting in and making an impact in this offense. It seems unfathomable that a player with his talent and skill level would top the 100-yard receiving mark only two times in 17 games. -- Riddick

Nugget to know: The Cardinals hope that a number of defensive additions can help their tackling in 2025. Arizona allowed an average of 10.4 yards after the catch on passes at or behind the line of scrimmage in 2024, close to the worst figure in the NFL. The Cardinals also allowed a league-worst 3.1 average yards after contact on rushes. -- Schatz

Bold prediction: The Cardinals will trade quarterback Kyler Murray before the 2027 season. After two seasons in which they are competitive but not threatening true contention, they will decide to deal Murray -- who will have two non-guaranteed years left on his deal at that point -- rather than extend him again. Arizona will recoup real draft capital in the deal from a team that will instantly upgrade at the most important position. -- Walder

T-18. Chicago Bears

Overall score: 77.2

Category Score NFL

rank Overall roster (minus QB) 78 15 Quarterback 78.8 18 Coaching 82.3 15 Front office 69.8 27

Reason for hope: The Bears might have one of the NFL's best young cores -- if Ben Johnson is the coach we think he is, if Caleb Williams is the quarterback prospect we think he is and if Rome Odunze is the wide receiver prospect we think he is. The early-drafted rookies on offense also contribute, and the defense benefits from the key free agent additions of edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. There are too many ifs for a higher ranking right now, but the ceiling is sky-high. -- Solak

Reason for concern: Last year, I focused on the Bears' coaching staff, particularly offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and his ability to competently guide Williams through his rookie season. That didn't end very well, as Waldron was fired nine games into the 2024 season. My focus now turns to Williams and whether he has the makeup to take advantage of and utilize an upgraded coaching staff led by Johnson and start to deliver on the immense physical potential he possesses. -- Riddick

Nugget to know: The Bears are in a good position approaching free agency next offseason. Only two players who played at least 50% of Chicago's snaps last season will be free agents: safety Kevin Byard III and left tackle Braxton Jones. (Jaquan Brisker, the other planned starting safety, will also be a free agent, but he only played five games in 2024.) -- Schatz

Bold prediction: A yet-to-be-drafted Bears running back will lead the league in rushing yards. Not only is the career peak of running backs in their first couple of seasons, but by 2027, the Johnson/Williams offense will be in full swing. -- Walder

T-18. New England Patriots

Overall score: 77.2

Category Score NFL

rank Overall roster (minus QB) 69.3 26 Quarterback 87.5 7 Coaching 80.8 18 Front office 74.8 19

Reason for hope: Just how many good young players are on the Patriots' offense is unclear, but we know one for sure: Quarterback Drake Maye looked like a future star despite a bad rookie environment. The defense has big bright spots as well: cornerback Christian Gonzalez, defensive tackle Milton Williams and edge rusher Keion White. This recent offense-heavy draft class could catapult the Patriots up the rankings with a few big hits. -- Solak

Reason for concern: Change can be good, and it was needed in New England in terms of roster upgrades. There are a lot of new faces to integrate on the 2025 team, where you have potentially 11 new starters on offense and defense combined that were not there last season. Furthermore, there is a new staff integrating all of these new players, and although coach Mike Vrabel brings a wealth of experience back to the place where he had so much success as a player, there is a lot of uncertainty as to how it'll look on the field. -- Riddick

Nugget to know: The young star of the Patriots' defense, Gonzalez, covered the opposition's WR1 on 58% of his coverage snaps last season, the highest rate of any cornerback in the NFL. -- Schatz

Bold prediction: TreVeyon Henderson will lead all running backs in receiving yards. We don't yet know exactly what Henderson's Year 1 workload will be, but by Year 3, he could be the feature back, especially on passing downs. -- Walder

20. Jacksonville Jaguars

Overall score: 75.7

Category Score NFL

rank Overall roster (minus QB) 74.5 21 Quarterback 79 17 Coaching 74.3 27 Front office 76 18

Reason for hope: The Jaguars' new front office and coaching staff are largely unknown, but they have a quality second-contract quarterback in Trevor Lawrence and a couple of known young stars in wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and edge rusher Josh Hines-Allen. Sure, they don't have a first-round pick next year as a result of the trade for wideout/cornerback Travis Hunter. But you know what they do have? Hunter. -- Solak

Reason for concern: The focus remains on Lawrence and whether he truly is a franchise quarterback. Now entering his fifth NFL season, he is going on his third coaching staff and is coming off a season-ending shoulder injury and many more questions than answers. He begins the second year of his five-year, $275 million extension, making him the fourth-highest-paid QB ($56.9 million per year) despite never cracking the top 15 in QBR. -- Riddick

Nugget to know: Jacksonville is very young at wide receiver, led by Thomas and Hunter -- both players enter the season at age 22. The only receivers on the roster over 26 are depth veterans Austin Trammell (27) and Trenton Irwin (30 in December), both of whom might not make the final roster. -- Schatz

Bold prediction: Lawrence will record a top-seven QBR season. I still haven't given up on Lawrence, who has never been in a great situation with the full trio of coach, receivers and offensive line. I'm hopeful that could change with the additions of Thomas, Hunter and coach Liam Coen. He could finally reach his potential. -- Walder

21. Seattle Seahawks

Overall score: 75.5

Category Score NFL

rank Overall roster (minus QB) 75.5 18 Quarterback 72.8 23 Coaching 78.5 20 Front office 74.5 20

Reason for hope: The Seahawks came in second in our rankings of under-25 roster talent, so the bedrock is there for a healthy rebuild. The front office took some big swings this season at quarterback and wide receiver, which could pay dividends if Sam Darnold really has turned a corner in his career. This defense, in Year 2 with coach Mike Macdonald, is worth watching as a potential top-10 unit. -- Solak

Reason for concern: My concern last year was about Macdonald as a first-year coach and first-year coordinator Ryan Grubb and what it all would look like from an offensive perspective for quarterback Geno Smith. This season brings change once again, with a new OC (Klint Kubiak) and new QB (Darnold), a pairing that will need to hit the ground running in a division that has some very dynamic throwers. -- Riddick

Nugget to know: Don't sleep on the quality of Seattle's secondary, where cornerbacks Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen finished 24th and 27th in coverage DVOA last season, respectively (out of 93 ranked cornerbacks). -- Schatz

Bold prediction: Led by second-year star quarterback LaNorris Sellers, along with a top-five defense, the Seahawks will reach the Super Bowl ... but will lose. The days of Smith and Darnold will be ancient history by 2027. -- Walder

22. Pittsburgh Steelers

Overall score: 75.1

Category Score NFL

rank Overall roster (minus QB) 72.8 23 Quarterback 56.8 31 Coaching 88 8 Front office 79.8 13

Reason for hope: The Steelers mostly invested in aging players this offseason, but the addition of DK Metcalf could prove a big one for a team seeking stability at wide receiver. Don't sleep on this young and highly talented offensive line, which could quickly become one of the league's best -- if Broderick Jones settles in at left tackle and Troy Fautanu is healthy at right tackle. -- Solak

Reason for concern: Pittsburgh's long-term answer at quarterback is not currently on the roster. Aaron Rodgers is on a one-year deal, and then it's back to the drawing board. In the short term, while I am optimistic, it remains to be seen how Rodgers, OC Arthur Smith and this offense come together in the 2025 season. -- Riddick

Nugget to know: T.J. Watt, who turns 31 in October, needs only seven sacks to catch his brother J.J. for family barbecue bragging rights (114.5). -- Schatz

Bold prediction: The Steelers will finish with five or fewer wins in 2027. After an unsuccessful 2025 campaign with Rodgers, they will make an ill-fated attempt to compete again in 2026 with an aging roster. After that fails, they will finally commit to the teardown and rebuild in 2027. -- Walder

23. Dallas Cowboys

Overall score: 74.4

Category Score NFL

rank Overall roster (minus QB) 76.5 17 Quarterback 84.8 11 Coaching 65.8 32 Front office 72.3 22

Reason for hope: Quarterback Dak Prescott is only 32, so he reasonably folds into the three-year horizon of future power rankings, as does wideout CeeDee Lamb. Get edge rusher Micah Parsons and receiver George Pickens under contract and Dallas can climb up these rankings even further -- especially if linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and cornerback Trevon Diggs return to form following major injuries. -- Solak

Reason for concern: Last year, my concern was Prescott and his contract situation. This year, it's the same issue but a different player: Parsons. The Cowboys' biggest obstacle is themselves, primarily team owner Jerry Jones, and the effect that his team-building strategy has on the roster. -- Riddick

Nugget to know: Defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, who recently signed a four-year, $80-million contract extension, ranked second among all interior defensive linemen with 25 quarterback knockdowns last season, including plays nullified by penalty. (Seattle's Leonard Williams was No. 1.) -- Schatz

Bold prediction: It might happen in 2025, 2026 or 2027, but Parsons will break Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt's single-season sack record (22.5) sometime in the next three years. Since entering the league, no player has has more pass rush wins (310) than Parsons. -- Walder

24. Miami Dolphins

Overall score: 72.1

Category Score NFL

rank Overall roster (minus QB) 67.5 27 Quarterback 69.8 25 Coaching 80 19 Front office 71.8 24

Reason for hope: The young talent and speed of running back De'Von Achane and wideout Jaylen Waddle still spell a dangerous offense for Miami, even as the rest of the roster ages. On the other side of the ball, edge rusher Chop Robinson had the sort of high-pressure season that foreshadows an ascension to stardom and double-digit sack seasons. -- Solak

Reason for concern: Once again, the concern begins with the health and effectiveness of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Coach Mike McDaniel has to construct an offense around Tagovailoa that is more balanced and diverse when it comes to speed. On defense, the health and availability of players such as edge rushers Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, have to be monitored closely if Miami is going to become a serious contender. -- Riddick

Nugget to know: The Dolphins had the NFL's oldest team last season by snap-weighted age (27.8). They were the oldest team on defense (28.5) and special teams (27.9), as well as 10th-oldest on offense (27.1). -- Schatz

Bold prediction: Robinson will put up a 15-sack season. He flashed his promise with a 19% pass rush win rate and 6.0 sacks in his rookie campaign. By Year 4, he'll be wreaking constant havoc on opposing quarterbacks. -- Walder

25. Tennessee Titans

Overall score: 72.1

Category Score NFL

rank Overall roster (minus QB) 65.6 30 Quarterback 79.8 15 Coaching 71.5 29 Front office 74.5 20

Reason for hope: Cameron Ward. When a team has a No. 1 pick at quarterback in the building, all of its reasons for optimism are that guy right there. Of course, a young and excelling offensive line also helps -- and how about the young talent in the secondary? Cornerbacks Jarvis Brownlee Jr and Roger McCreary both look like high-impact players for the next three seasons. -- Solak

Reason for concern: Last year, I wondered how the relationship between coach Brian Callahan and quarterback Will Levis would evolve. It didn't, and now Levis' time in Tennessee is coming to an end. Can Callahan avoid a repeat with Ward? That's the biggest question hanging over Tennessee. If he can, the Titans have an upgraded receiver room and offensive line that could help them be one of the most improved offenses in the league after finishing last season ranked 26th in scoring (18.1 ppg). -- Riddick

Nugget to know: Tennessee needs to find some youth at wide receiver, where the starters are Calvin Ridley (31), Van Jefferson (29) and Tyler Lockett (33). One possibility is 23-year-old undrafted free agent Xavier Restrepo, who played with Ward at Miami last season. -- Schatz

Bold prediction: The Titans will win a playoff game. With Ward panning out and in the third year of his deal, they will have invested heavily in 2026 and 2027 to build up the roster. Once we get to 2027, Tennessee will be the best team in its division and be a fringe Super Bowl contender. -- Walder

26. Cleveland Browns

Overall score: 71.3

Category Score NFL

rank Overall roster (minus QB) 71 24 Quarterback 56.8 31 Coaching 83.5 14 Front office 71 25

Reason for hope: Edge rusher Myles Garrett, now under a long-term contract, keeps the vibes high on defense, as does Denzel Ward, who remains one of the best young corners. A hit on one of the two quarterbacks drafted in April would go a long way to improve the Browns' outlook, and there should be plenty of reps up for grabs this season. -- Solak

Reason for concern: The Browns have all but admitted that the acquisition of Deshaun Watson was a big miss, as his production was not living up to his massive salary. However, the focus still remains on the quarterbacks room, with four players in contention for the starting job -- and the very real possibility that none of them will be the long-term answer. Not an ideal situation to be in as an organization, to say the least. -- Riddick

Nugget to know: Based on snap totals from last season, the Browns have the most snap share wrapped up in players who will be unrestricted free agents in 2025. That includes four of their starting offensive linemen (center Ethan Pocic, guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller and tackle Jack Conklin), cornerbacks Martin Emerson Jr. and Greg Newsome II and tight end David Njoku. -- Schatz

Bold prediction: The only Browns offensive starter from this list still in a starting role for the team at the start of the 2027 season will be tackle Dawand Jones. Otherwise, we'll see a complete turnover as the offensive line ages out and the team looks for a new quarterback and at some point trades wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. -- Walder

27. Indianapolis Colts

Overall score: 70.6

Category Score NFL

rank Overall roster (minus QB) 73.5 22 Quarterback 58.8 30 Coaching 76.8 25 Front office 70.5 26

Reason for hope: Optimism abounds already in Indianapolis, where Anthony Richardson Sr. is stacking solid days during training camp. If he can stay healthy and emerge with the rest of the young corps of targets coalescing around him, the Colts will fly up these rankings -- especially if their two new starters on the offensive line, Tanor Bortolini and Matt Goncalves, hit. Can they get a better season out of edge rusher Laiatu Latu in Year 2 as well? -- Solak

Reason for concern: Can Richardson overcome questions surrounding his ability to play at a consistently high level from an execution standpoint? When you invest the No. 4 pick in the quarterback position as an organization, you have to get better ROI than what the Colts have received from Richardson so far. -- Riddick

Nugget to know: There are a number of models for completion percentage over expected that are adjusted based on the depth of passes. But based on my model, Richardson had a minus-10.4% CPOE last season. That's the worst figure for any quarterback with at least 200 pass attempts since Blaine Gabbert posted a minus-10.5% in 2011. -- Schatz

Bold prediction: Second-year Colts quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, selected early in the 2026 draft after a season that made it clear neither Richardson nor Daniel Jones was Indianapolis' future, will finish in the top 10 in QBR, giving the Colts hope for a bright future. -- Walder

28. Atlanta Falcons

Overall score: 70.5

Category Score NFL

rank Overall roster (minus QB) 69.8 25 Quarterback 75.8 21 Coaching 74.3 27 Front office 63.3 30

Reason for hope: The offensive nucleus of running back Bijan Robinson and wide receivers Drake London and Darnell Mooney along with tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. is dangerous, and the defensive one might finally match it if a couple of draft picks can join safety Jessie Bates III and cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. as high-impact players. As always, a team with a young quarterback (in this case, Michael Penix Jr.) has the potential to leapfrog up the rankings, should that quarterback hit. -- Solak

Reason for concern: The development of Penix, particularly as it pertains to his accuracy, is my primary concern. His 2024 off-target rate of 19.4% was among the five worst in the league among starters. And although his three starts and five total appearances were a small sample size, his ability to put the ball where it needs to be at all levels of the field with consistent effectiveness is critical. -- Riddick

Nugget to know: With Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr., the Falcons became the first team to draft two edge rushers in the first round since the 2000 Jets selected Shaun Ellis and John Abraham with the 12th and 13th overall selections, respectively. -- Schatz

Bold prediction: Walker will have 14 sacks in 2027, making him the first Falcons pass rusher to hit double digit sacks in (at that point), more than a decade (Vic Beasley was the last in 2016). In other words: It will take a few seasons, but the Falcons' investment in pass rushing in the 2025 draft will eventually yield them a high-end sack artist. -- Walder

29. New York Jets

Overall score: 69.4

Category Score NFL

rank Overall roster (minus QB) 67.5 27 Quarterback 61.5 29 Coaching 75.3 26 Front office 72 23

Reason for hope: The Jets should feel good about the authors of their rebuild, as both coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey come from teams that just bounced back well. They should also feel good about the recent extensions for cornerback Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson as franchise cornerstones. -- Solak

Reason for concern: Will the new coaching staff play to the strengths of the offensive personnel and establish a punishing, dynamic rushing attack that should be the identity going forward? Or, will the coaches try to make quarterback Justin Fields and Wilson the focal point and put the ball in the air as if that is the best use of their talents? Offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand is in the spotlight. -- Riddick

Nugget to know: New York will be looking for a rebound season from the recently well-paid Gardner. He ranked 64th in coverage DVOA last season after ranking in the top 10 in 2022 and 2023. -- Schatz

Bold prediction: Wilson will have a 1,500-receiving yard season in 2027 after second-year quarterback Drew Allar takes a big leap in his sophomore season. The duo leads the way for the most efficient Jets offense in years. -- Walder

30. Carolina Panthers

Overall score: 69.3

Category Score NFL

rank Overall roster (minus QB) 63.3 32 Quarterback 70.3 24 Coaching 77 24 Front office 68 29

Reason for hope: The reasons for optimism were clear last season, when quarterback Bryce Young looked as if he might be turning his career around. Should that arc continue, buttressed by the addition of Tetairoa McMillan at wide receiver, it'll be all sunshine at Carolina. A few young players emerging next to cornerback Jaycee Horn and defensive tackle Derrick Brown on defense sure would help, too. -- Solak

Reason for concern: Was what we saw from Young during the final five weeks of the 2024 season what we can expect going forward, or was it a head fake? In three of the last five games, he had a QBR of 80-plus and threw nine touchdowns versus three interceptions; he seemed to have rebounded dramatically from an early-season trip to the bench. More targets were added via the draft and free agency, and it is time for Young to have that breakout season. -- Riddick

Nugget to know: Panthers left tackle Ikem Ekwonu turns 25 on Oct. 31, and the Panthers have to decide whether they want to give him a contract extension. Ekwonu ranked 63rd out of 66 ranked left tackles with an 82.3% pass block win rate last season, but he had an above-average 76.0% run block win rate. -- Schatz

Bold prediction: Wide receiver Jalen Coker will lead the team in receiving yards. This prediction hitting would probably not be a great sign for McMillan, but Coker showed some real signs of life in his rookie campaign despite going undrafted. His 1.9 yards per route in 2024 shows his play has a chance to be a real asset if he continues to ascend. -- Walder

31. New York Giants

Overall score: 67.4

Category Score NFL

rank Overall roster (minus QB) 67 29 Quarterback 68.8 27 Coaching 71.3 30 Front office 62.8 31

Reason for hope: Man, wideout Malik Nabers looked really good as a rookie last season. And that pass rush? Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II and edge rushers Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Abdul Carter should be able to take over some games. If Jaxson Dart proves to be the future at quarterback, look out. -- Solak

Reason for concern: What will the coach/quarterback combination look like over the next three seasons? There is no bigger question/concern with the Giants going forward. Coach Brian Daboll has to strike a balance between winning games with Russell Wilson as the starter entering Week 1 while also developing Dart for the future. It's a fascinating dynamic. -- Riddick

Nugget to know: The Giants have youth on defense, with a league-low snap-weighted age of 25.2 years on that side of the ball last season. Even the new players this season are young; cornerback Paulson Adebo is just 26, safety Jevon Holland is 25 and Carter is 21. -- Schatz

Bold prediction: The Giants will fulfill their destiny and draft Arch Manning in 2027. After waiting too long to get Dart in during the 2025 campaign, the organization wasn't ready to give up on the young signal-caller. But by the end of 2026, they eventually will be, and Manning conveniently will stay at Texas for the 2026 season. -- Walder

32. New Orleans Saints

Overall score: 63

Category Score NFL

rank Overall roster (minus QB) 63.5 31 Quarterback 64.5 28 Coaching 70.8 31 Front office 53.3 32

Reason for hope: The Saints have plenty of good players on the roster, including wide receiver Chris Olave, center Erik McCoy and offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga. Flexibility might not be great in future years, but a rookie contract quarterback hit would solve a lot of those financial problems. -- Solak

Reason for concern: Is rookie second-round pick Tyler Shough the future franchise quarterback in New Orleans? That is the question that needs to be answered. He has all of the tools and a very good combination of coaches and supporting cast surrounding him. It's up to him to take advantage of it. -- Riddick

Nugget to know: It's hard to fault the Saints for ignoring their offensive line, because they spend a lot of draft capital at the position. Four of this year's projected starters are first-round picks, with the exception being McCoy, a second-rounder in 2019. -- Schatz

Bold prediction: The Saints will have a top-five offensive line in run block win rate. After a couple of years, their investment at tackle in the draft will pay off, with Fuaga and Kelvin Banks Jr. ascending to become above-average players at their position. -- Walder