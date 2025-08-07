EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater left Thursday's practice on a medical cart with an apparent left leg injury.

Slater had begun blocking outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu during a team drill but began collapsing before Tuipulotu rushed him, and he immediately grabbed his left leg. Slater was down with an athletic trainer for a few minutes as safety Derwin James Jr. and Denzel Perryman prayed. Eventually Slater, unable to put weight on the leg, was helped to his feet by trainers and teammates.

Many Chargers players approached Slater on the cart as he exited practice. Salter was noticeably frustrated on the way into the facility, slamming his fist on the cart and throwing his helmet.

Slater signed a four-year $114 million contract extension just eleven days ago that included $92 million guaranteed. The deal made him the highest-paid offensive lineman by average annual pay in a contract in NFL history.

Because Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman like to run their offenses with dominant rushing attacks, offensive linemen are perhaps the team's most important players.

Coaches and front office like to boast that the Chargers had the league's best tackle pairing with Slater and Joe Alt, the fifth pick in last year's draft. They also upgraded their line by signing guard Mekhi Becton in free agency.

If Slater misses significant time, the Chargers will likely move Alt to left tackle and Trey Pipkins to right tackle. Pipkins started at right tackle in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

The injury dimmed what was an exciting day at the Chargers facility, The Bolt, as wide receiver Keenan Allen made his return to practice.