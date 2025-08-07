Field Yates details why the Packers' execution will prove crucial to their playoff chances. (1:09)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Xavier McKinney didn't miss a single game last season on his way to earning All-Pro first-team honors for the Green Bay Packers.

He doesn't plan on changing that now.

However, the veteran safety indicated he could miss the rest of training camp -- plus all three preseason games -- because of a calf injury that flared up this week. After practicing Wednesday, McKinney did not participate on Thursday.

"Obviously glad that we caught it when we caught it, so just kind of trying to take it slow and then the build-up, obviously," McKinney said after Thursday's practice. "But I'll be ready when it's time to go, for sure."

McKinney insisted he would be available for the regular-season opener against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7.

"It was just something like just lingering a little bit over time, and that's really all it really was," McKinney said.

He's the second member of the starting secondary to sustain an injury that could impact the rest of the preseason. Last week, cornerback Nate Hobbs underwent knee surgery but also believes he will be able to play Week 1.

McKinney, who signed a four-year, $67 million contract as a free agent in 2024, ranked second in the NFL last season with eight interceptions and quickly became the leader of a much-improved Packers defense.

Two other starters were new to the did not practice list Thursday: receiver Jayden Reed (foot) and center Elgton Jenkins (back). While the Packers are expected to play most of their starters in Saturday's preseason opener against the New York Jets, it's unlikely anyone who didn't practice Thursday will play.