Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is dealing with an aggravated disk in his back, will go through a workout on Saturday and is expected to return to practice on Monday, head coach Sean McVay said.

Stafford has not practiced during training camp as he deals with back soreness. McVay said Thursday that Stafford got an epidural as "part of the plans dealing with Dr. [Robert] Watkins in terms of what we felt like was the best case and best scenario to be able to allow him to be as healthy as possible."

McVay emphasized on Thursday that if Stafford was dealing with this back injury in-season, he would be able to play in games.

"We have taken a very cautious approach, but if we were playing a game this week, he would be playing in the game," McVay said.

Stafford will not participate in the Rams' joint practice against the Chargers on Wednesday due to the "uncontrolled parameters" of going against another team, McVay said. The Rams are viewing Stafford's Saturday morning workout at the team's practice facility as the start of his acclimation period.

"Easing him back in and really being able to build him back up is the smart thing," McVay said.

McVay said "as of right now, everything is on track to be able to get [Stafford] a good month of work" before the Rams open the season against the Houston Texans.

On Thursday, Rams outside linebacker Jared Verse left practice early after bumping his knees with defensive end Braden Fiske.

"We'll hope that he ends up being OK off of that," McVay said.

The Rams play the Dallas Cowboys in their preseason opener on Saturday, but the team typically does not play their starters during the preseason.