Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata says he got a call from fellow Australian and now Chargers tight end Jordan Petaia moments after the former Wallaby signed. (0:55)

Mailata on phone call with new Charger Petaia: 'I gave him some advice' (0:55)

Open Extended Reactions

Jordan Petaia's move to the NFL hit a big stumbling block today as the Chargers waived/injured the former Wallaby, but another Australian is set to get a chance at NFL glory.

There is a chance Petaia could revert to injured reserve for the team, but in the meantime the Chargers have added a tight end to the roster in a corresponding move - fellow Australian, and fellow former Australian schoolboys Barbarians player Thomas Yassmin.

The Chargers have made a couple of roster moves with Australians Jordan Petaia (L) waived and Thomas Yassmin (R) signed. ESPN/Getty Images

Yassmin spent the 2024 season with the Denver Broncos on their practice squad as part of the IPP program, signing as an undrafted free agent, before being waived earlier this year.

After a strong 2022 campaign at the University of Utah, the Sydney-born tight end saw his final year of college thwarted by injury.

He now has an opportunity to earn a spot on the Chargers' 53-man roster, and a place on an offense that boasts Justin Herbert at quarterback, Ladd McConkey and Keenan Allen at wide receiver and first round running back Omarion Hampton.