DETROIT -- The Lions have placed second-year cornerback Ennis Rakestraw on season-ending injured reserve.

Rakestraw underwent a successful shoulder surgery, which will knock him out for the entire year. He exited Sunday's practice early to be evaluated for the shoulder injury which turned out to be severe.

"Yeah, I mean, you hate it for the kid, you hate it. It's not his fault, just one of those tough deals," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said on Monday. "All you can do is try to get it better and rehab, come back stronger and move on. That's all you can do."

Rakestraw was set to take on a bigger role this upcoming season after being limited to eight games as a rookie while dealing with a hamstring injury. Rakestraw was drafted by the Lions with the 61st overall pick of the second round in 2024.

Acknowledging that it's been a rough two years, Rakestraw posted to social media stating that he'll be "back soon."