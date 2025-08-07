E60's 'Above the Tide - 20 Years After Katrina': How to watch on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

Emmy Award-winning ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark makes his debut as an "E60" reporter in Monday night's premiere of "Above the Tide - 20 Years After Katrina." Produced and directed by Julian Gooden, the story follows Clark, a Marrero, Louisiana, native, as he returns to New Orleans 20 years after Hurricane Katrina to explore the storm's lingering effects on the city and its people.

Clark talks with veteran NFL running back Leonard Fournette, who lived through Katrina as a 10-year-old, prominent New Orleans Saints figures Drew Brees, Sean Payton and Steve Gleason, who recall the Saints' emotional return to the Superdome following the hurricane, and local musicians and residents who lived through the tragedy and continue to sort through its impact two decades later.

Here are key facts about the newest "E60" program:

When will 'Above the Tide - 20 Years After Katrina' air?

The report debuts Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

How can fans watch?

Fans can watch the debut on ESPN. The program will be available on ESPN+ immediately following the television premiere. Watch it and other reports in the E60 streaming hub.

What is ESPN 'E60'?

Founded in 2007, "E60" is ESPN's storytelling brand that features a mix of revealing profiles, hard-hitting investigations and exclusive interviews. It has received numerous awards and accolades, including the Sports Emmy for Outstanding Hosted Edited Series for the fifth time in 2025.